Sushmita Sen is one of the few actresses who has rarely borne the brunt of the dark side of the internet. She is actually one of the few stars who generally is at the receiving end of love and affection, and the internet adores her. Be it the innocent style with which she says ‘meri jaan’ or ‘jaaneman’ or her ‘Dugga’, she connects with her fans in a jiffy, and people love her for being real.

This was why she wasn’t judged or called out when she went public with her relationship with Lalit Modi or even when that relationship ended. However, the actress skipping heartbeats since she won Miss Universe has recently left fans wondering ‘What’s wrong’ with her changed appearance? People were quick enough to judge that even the former Miss Universe felt the need to fo under the knife or take some medical help to change her physical appearance.

However, none took into consideration the fact that Sushmita Sen recently fought a major health scare when she suffered a heart attack, and her bloated face could apparently be a result of her medications. In fact, the changed appearance might also be because of her upcoming film Taali. People called her names while she was having a conversation with the famous Vlog Curly Tales. Sushmita was asked questions that she had to answer in 59 seconds.

Netizens reacted to the video and trolled the actress for looking more like Rakhi Sawant. A user commented, “Wat have she done my gosh achi bhali tooh thee!” Another comment said, “She’s looking more like rakhi sawant than herself.” A third user wrote, “Is she rakhi or sushmita sen?” Another comment read, “What has she done to her face!”

People were shocked looking at the Main Hoon Naa actress’ puffed face. A comment said, “Wtf she did with her face.” A user reacted, “AAAA AAAAA WHAT WHY WHY DID SHE DO THIS TO HERSELF??” One more comment mentioned surgeries and wrote, “Why the hell did she need to do all this cosmetic surgery. She was already most beautiful.” While a user affirmed, “That’s some next level Botox.”

However, a user believed in the gospel truth and wrote, “At the end all celebrities looks like Rakhi sawant.”

The video was shared on the Instagram account of Curly Tales, and you can watch it here:

The moment she was asked the scariest thing you’ve ever done, and she says “Lived” has our heart. Let us know your thoughts about the video in the comments section below.

