After Big Mouth and While You Were Sleeping, which were released in 2022 and 2017, respectively, Lee Jong-Suk is back with another legal drama, Law and the City. This K-drama is also going to feature Mun Ka-Young, Kang You-Seok, Im Sung-Jae, Ryu Hye-Young, and others. The storyline revolves around Jong-Suk’s character, Ahn Ju-Hyeong, a competent but cold-hearted lawyer.

With all the teasers and poster releases, fans have already shown a lot of interest in the series. It has been buzzing ever since the drama was announced. After completing military service, this will be Jong-Suk’s first lead role in a K-drama. Although he is also gearing up for his next projects, this one will definitely be special to his fans. So, if you want to know where and how to watch it, scroll ahead.

Where & How To Watch Law and the City?

The new tvN drama, Law and the City, is going to take Park Bo-Young and GOT7’s Park Jin-Young’s Our Unwritten Seoul’s spot on the network. It has been scheduled for a July 5, 2025, release, and it will air every weekend at 9 pm KST (5:30 pm IST). While the domestic audience can watch it on tvN, the 12-episode series will premiere globally on Disney+ in the selected regions.

What Is the Plot of Law And The City?

In this series, Lee Jong-Suk will be seen playing a talented associate lawyer who is working at a law firm, Kyungmin Law Firm, for nine consecutive years. He only cares about making money, living a peaceful life, and doesn’t bother to change paths in his career to open his own firm, even though his colleagues and surroundings push him. He is brutally honest and takes a case only to win with his logic and intellect. He is the brainiac of the firm who never grasped the idea that lawyers are supposed to help the weak or get justice for the wronged people. But things start to change when he starts questioning his goals.

During a press conference on July 1 (via AllKpop), Lee Jong-Suk opened up about the reason why he chose to do this project and said, “I think we live in a time where people constantly chase dopamine. I wanted to work on something comforting, and this drama offered that opportunity. I wanted to do something warm and grounded with this amazing cast.”

Park Seung-Woo, the director of Law and the City, is once again reuniting with Lee Jong-Suk after W: Two Worlds Apart. Lee Seung-Hyun wrote the script of the legal drama. While Jong-Suk is going to lead the drama, Mun Ka-Young will be seen as his love interest. Now, fans are excited to see their chemistry on screen.

Here’s the trailer:

Well, let us know if you are excited about the drama.

