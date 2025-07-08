As the K-content takes over the world, dramas often feature storylines that are supernatural or fantasy-based, such as having magic realms or parallel universes, and so on and so forth. But these aspects make the dramas more endearing and alluring. These plots often allow viewers to travel to another world and enter the unknown alongside their favorite characters.

These storylines often revolve around a mysterious portal, reincarnation, or time travel, and the characters find themselves in a different world or a parallel world to theirs, but where time works differently. If you are someone who likes to watch fantasy dramas like these, scroll ahead as we have listed 5 such K-dramas below.

1. The First Night With The Duke

Director : Lee Woong-Hee

: Lee Woong-Hee Where To Watch: Viki or Wavve

What would you have done if you found yourself waking up next to your favorite novel’s male lead character? You would completely lose your mind, right? Well, Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun, who plays an ordinary college student K, suddenly gets transported to her favorite novel, where she wakes up next to Prince Yi-Beon (2PM’s Taecyeon).

something about how he takes care of her when she’s sick is so 😭😭😭😭#TheFirstNightWithTheDuke pic.twitter.com/xLEB7bJ30c — ؘ (@withlovethepoem) July 5, 2025

In the novel, she becomes the character Lady Cha Sun-Cheok. Although Sun-Cheok is a side character, K, being a modern college student, starts acting out of character. Yi-Beon falls in love with her and tries to pursue her, and even though she is trying to avoid that from happening, who would not fall in love with a handsome prince?

2. Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Director : Kim Kyu-Tae

: Kim Kyu-Tae Where To Watch: Viki or Wavve

The storyline of Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo revolves around Go Ha-Jin (IU), who, after seeing her boyfriend (Byeon Woo-Seok) with her best friend, gets depressed and drowns her sorrow with drinks. During that time, she sees a child losing balance and falls into the water. Without thinking much, she jumps into it to save the child. She does save the child, but instead, she finds herself slipping into the depths of water, only to travel to the Goryeo Dynasty. She soon realizes she is now Hae Soo, a noblewoman who meets with princes in the house of King Taejo. She grabs attention of two particular princes: Wang Wook (Kang Ha-Neul), the poetic one and fourth prince Wang So (Lee Joon-Gi), who is ruthless but handsome.

Hae-Soo is infatuated with Wang Wook while she can’t resist Wang So’s charms. She finds herself at the center of every chaos. How she navigates through them is all about the drama. It’s still considered one of the most popular K-dramas.

3. The King: Eternal Monarch

Director : Baek Sang-Hoon, Yoo Je-Won, Jung Ji-Hyun

: Baek Sang-Hoon, Yoo Je-Won, Jung Ji-Hyun Where To Watch: Netflix

The King: Eternal Monarch’s storyline revolves around the third Korean emperor Lee Gon (Lee Min-Ho). While his people respected him for his flawless appearance, he was hiding a wound for years. He often escapes his responsibility to travel to different places. During one of these escapades, he travels to a parallel world of his where he meets Jeong Tae-Eul (Kim Go-Eun), an inspector, and with her help, he starts to take down criminals and also close the portal between the two worlds.

The king : eternal monarch makers do even know what they have made !! 🥺🥺 Can any series ever be so amazing??

And lee min ho…why so charming !!?? pic.twitter.com/b5cqANK5TO — श्रद्धा 🌸🌿 (@shradhasumanrai) June 18, 2025

The K-drama was widely appreciated by many. Lee Gon and Jeong Tae-Eul’s romantic angle was also beautifully portrayed.

4. W

Director : Jeong Dae-Yun

: Jeong Dae-Yun Where To Watch: Netflix

What would you do if you ever met your favorite idol from a comic book? Well, there are no chances like that, but what if this happens? Because it happened to Oh Yeon-Joo (Han Hyo-Joo) as she somehow ends up in her father’s webtoon, where her favorite idol Kang Chul (Lee Jong-Suk) comes to life. One day, she gets pulled inside the story and even saves Kang Chul. She keeps on switching from the real world to the comic world as she gets connected to the character.

Lee Jong Suk untuk drama MBC "W". Tayang Juli 2016. pic.twitter.com/Y1sKFr114o — thedramakorea (@TheDramaKorea) June 10, 2016

On the other hand, Kang Chul, not knowing that he is a character in someone else’s story, gets curious about Yeon-Joo’s sudden appearances. In the meantime, they start getting attached romantically, and what happens by the end of the drama is quite interesting.

5. A Time Called You

Director : Kim Jin-Won

: Kim Jin-Won Where To Watch: Netflix

Han Jun-Hee (Jeon Yeo-Been) gets devastated after hearing her boyfriend Ko Yeon-Jun’s (Ahn Hyo-Seop) sudden death. A year later, she gets a mysterious gift: a cassette player. As soon as she plays it, she gets transported to the year 1998. She wakes up as her doppelganger, Min-Ju, and soon meets with someone named Si Heon who looks exactly like her ex-boyfriend.

“I promise. I will surely find you. It doesn't when or where you are. I will come and find you in a time called you.” (A Time Called You, 2023) pic.twitter.com/g4wFrQzMvp — daisy han (@kdramadaisy) September 16, 2023

As their lives get intertwined with each other, a danger starts to lurk around them. Will Jun-Hee be able to rewrite her destiny by changing her past and present? Well, watch the drama, A Time Called You, to know what happens at the end.

Well, these are the five dramas to enjoy if you like fantasy plots where characters travel to different worlds.

