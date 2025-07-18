Popular South Korean actor Lee Jong-Suk has made his comeback with a television series years after his military discharge, a legal drama, Law and the City. Before his enlistment, in his last drama, Big Mouth, he also played a lawyer, but that was a bit dark and edgy in terms of the storyline. Now, as soon as he returned in front of his fans, they went gaga about it.

In the series Law and the City, Jong-Suk stars opposite Mun Ka-Young. Already, the drama has gained momentum among the audience both domestically and internationally, and is garnering a decent amount of viewership ratings, which is making it top the charts in over 140 countries. Scroll ahead to find out more details about it.

How Much Attention Has Law And The City Garnered So Far?

tvN’s ongoing drama Law and the City has already made its mark domestically and internationally. Within the first week of its release, the drama has topped the charts in over 150 countries, marking its position on the global platform. It started strong with an international reception, ranking in the Top 5 on Rakuten Viki across 144 countries, including the U.S., France, Brazil, and India. It took the No. 1 spot in India and the Middle East, and No. 2 in the Americas and Europe. On U-NEXT Japan (No. 2 drama) and iQIYI Taiwan (No. 1 Korean drama), via KBIzoom.

In Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and the Philippines, it has become tvN Asia’s top-rated 2025 drama. It even scored the highest viewership ratings for a tvN weekend drama domestically, which is at 6.8%, leading its time slot on all platforms, as per Nielsen Korea.

The storyline revolves around Lee Jong-Suk’s character, An Ju-Hyeong, a competent associate lawyer but a cold-hearted person who doesn’t believe in helping the weak, upholding justice, and being good to others. However, his life gets disrupted when he meets Kang Hui-Ji (Mun Ka-Young), who believes changing one person’s life can change that person’s world. She might not be as competent as Ju-Hyeong, but she is confident and honest about her way of doing things.

Critics and audiences have already been praising the realistic storyline of the attorneys and have even connected to the plot emotionally and shared their feedback about the actors’ performances. Across the online communities, comments like “A refreshingly realistic take on the legal profession” and “Powerful performances from every actor” are surfacing. As per the report, Lee Jong-Suk and Mun Ka-Young have also earned the top positions in the Good Data Corporation’s FUNdex rankings for drama buzz and actor popularity for the second week of July 2025.

As Law and the City continues to grab attention globally, if you haven’t started watching it yet, stream it on Viki or TVING.

