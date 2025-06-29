Law and the City, a new tvN K-drama that is gearing up for its release in the next month. The series features Lee Jong-Suk, Mun Ka-Young, Kang You-Seok, Im Sung-Jae, and others in the lead characters. The romantic drama has been set in a law firm revolving around five associate attorneys. So far, the drama has promised a good storyline, relatable characters, and sizzling chemistry.

It has stirred up the internet, and K-drama fanatics are waiting with bated breath to enjoy the series as soon as it drops. But if you still think it’s not going to be worth a watch, give us a chance to convince you. We have listed three reasons below why you should definitely give this drama a watch. Scroll ahead.

Lee Jong-Suk’s Comeback K-Drama

If you are a Lee Jong-Suk fan like me, you would definitely not skip Law and the City. Why? Because he was last seen in the 2022 K-drama Big Mouth, the actor is returning to the world of K-dramas with this series after serving his time in the military. He looks absolutely dashing in his suited attire with the specs. In the drama, he plays Ahn Ju-Hyeong.

Ahn Ju-Hyeong works at the law firm Kyungmin. After working for nine years in the law firm, he is known as the official brainiac of the team. He possesses sharp logic and great knowledge of legal scenarios, he always wins trials based on facts. He believes in stability over everything else. Jong-Suk brings life to this character, and if you are planning to skip this drama, you are going to miss big time.

A Unique Storyline

Law and the City promises to deliver a unique storyline that follows Ahn Ju-Hyeong on one side and Kang Hui-Ji (Mun Ka-Young) on the other. While Ju-Hyeong is a cold-blooded, logical associate lawyer who never grasped the idea of protecting the weak or uphold justice and make a difference in the world, Hui-Ji comes with a complete different mentality. She is a social butterfly and believes “if you change one person’s life, you have changed that person’s entire world.”

While Ahn Hu-Jyeong is competent in his work, Kang Hui-Ji can be overflowing or lacking in some ways, she always stands confident and honest.

The Chemistry Between Lee Jong-Suk & Mun Ka-Young

It’s the first time Lee Jong-Suk is going to feature opposite Mun Ka-Young, their charming visuals and sizzling chemistry have already created quite a buzz online. Their fans can’t wait to see how their different personalities come together to face each other and bring out the best for the drama.

This is definitely one of the three reasons for you to look out. One of the K-drama fans commented on X (previously known as Twitter), “Watching for kayoung only!!” Another one wrote, “Ooh looking forward to this drama. Hope it doesn’t disappoint!”

Law and the City will premiere on July 5, 2025 at 9:20 p.m. KST on TVING or you can stream it on Viki. So, will you watch it?

