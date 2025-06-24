We are almost on the edge of ending the first half of this year. And for all the K-drama fans, it can’t get happier than to learn about all the new, upcoming, and ongoing dramas that are coming on the OTT platforms this last week of June 2025. From the most-awaited survival drama, Squid Game 3, to a horror dark series like Head Over Heels, the week has been filled with different genres for all kinds of audiences.

Apart from them, K-content fans can also continue watching the ongoing dramas like Our Unwritten Seoul starring Park Bo-Young, Good Boy featuring Park Bo-Gum, and others. We have prepared the full list of all the series that are going to stream this week in June. Scroll ahead to know all about them, and get ready for a week of romance, thriller, horror, and more.

New K-Dramas:

Squid Game 3

Where To Watch: Netflix

Lee Jung-Jae and Lee Byung-Hun starrer Squid Game season 3 is all set to premiere on Netflix on June 27, 2025. This is the last instalment of the survival K-drama in which we will get to the bottom of the whole who’s behind all the games and why. It’s going to be more brutal, more blood, and more emotions. Keep your schedule free for the last run.

Love Phobia

Where To Watch: U+ Mobile TV & HiTV

A new K-drama about romance titled Love Phobia is all set to release on Mobile TV and HiTV on June 27. The series stars Kim Hyun Jin and Yeon Woo. While Yeon Woo plays Yun Bi-A, a CEO of a VR Dating Company, in which she has created a programme with AI that is 100% compatible with her, but doesn’t believe in love. On the other hand, Kim Hyun-Jin plays Han Seon-Ho, a romance novel writer who sticks to analog. How their fates get intertwined is all about the series.

Head Over Heels

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

The horror fantasy romance drama, Head Over Heels, features Choo Young-Woo and Choi Yi-Hyun. The storyline revolves around a high-schooler shaman who takes responsibility to save her crush from dying as he has been destined to die within a limited number of days. How she does that is all about the drama. The series has already premiered its first episode on June 23, 2025, on tvN. You can also stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

On-Going K-Dramas

Hunter With A Scalpel

Where To Watch: Disney+

Starring Park Ju-Hyun, Kang Hoon, and Park Yong-Woo, Hunter With A Scalpel is a thriller series. It premiered on June 16, 2025. In the next 6-9 episodes that are going to be streamed from June 23-26, you will be able to see Kang Hoon and Park Ju-Hyun trying to dig into the actual truth behind the serial killings. The storyline revolves around a forensic pathologist whose life turns upside down after realizing her father whom she thought to be dead has returned for some bad stuff. Watch it on Disney+ and U+ Mobile TV.

Our Movie

Where To Watch: Disney+

Jeon Yeo-Been and Namkoong Min starrer Our Movie will premiere its episodes 5 and 6 on June 27 and 28. In these upcoming episodes, the viewers are in for some romance as the duo’s feelings for each can be seen growing as they work on a new movie. Stream it on Disney+. The storyline revolves around an actress Da-Eum who has limited time left due to her illness and a film director Lee Ja-Ha who lives life like there’s no tomorrow.

Spring of Youth

Where To Watch: Viki

Park Ji-Hu, Ha Yoo-Joon, Lee Seung-Hyub, and others starring Spring of Youth has premiered on SBS TV on May 6, 2025. On June 25, episode 9 will stream on the platform, which you can also watch it on Viki. The storyline revolves around a band, friendship, and love. Things will look better for the band in the upcoming episode.

Oh My Ghost Clients

Where To Watch: Netflix

Oh My Ghost Clients will premiere its episodes 9 and 10 on June 28 and 29. The storyline will follow Jung Kyung-Ho, Seol In-Ah, and Cha Hak-Yeon as they will navigate life while getting the ghosts their help in legal cases. It can be watched on Netflix, Viki or Kocowa or even Wavve.

Good Boy

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Park Bo-Gum, Lee Sang-Yi, and Kim So-Hyun featuring Good Boy will stream its episodes 9 and 10 on June 28 and 29 on Amazon Prime Video. While the storyline revolves around three characters Yoon Dong-Ju, Ji Han-Na, and Kim Jong-Hyun, in these upcoming episodes, Dong-Ju and the team will get to the bottom of Han-Na’s kidnapping. It can be also streamed on Netflix or Disney+ for Korran viewers.

Our Unwritten Seoul

Where To Watch: Netflix

Park Bo-Young and GoT7’s Jinyoung’s Our Unwritten Seoul will stream its last two episodes of the series on June 28 and 29 on Netflix. If you have been following the drama then you would know this is a story of twin sisters, Yu Mi-Rae and Yu Mi-Ji, both played by Bo-Young. The finale episodes will show how the sisters finally navigate their lives on their own.

Well, this is your list for the last week of June 2025.

