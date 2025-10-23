Shudder’s latest surprise hit, Good Boy, is moving into its fourth weekend with remarkable strength after three weekends of steady success. The film has managed to hold strong despite being made on a micro budget and having little to no major promotional push.

Good Boy Wins Over North America

The dog-led horror story, told through the eyes of a dog named Indy, has managed to pull audiences in North America despite its limited release. The film’s unique perspective and strong reviews have pushed it to over $6.6 million worldwide, with nearly 93% of that total coming from North America alone, per Box Office Mojo.

Good Boy Weekend Box Office Numbers Surpass Big Hollywood Titles

Now showing in roughly 1,000 theatres, Good Boy made over half a million dollars in the previous weekend (between October 17-19, 2025), even after losing nearly 630 theatres domestically. The weekend drop was approximately 61% from the previous one, yet the movie still managed to outperform other horror films, including The Strangers: Chapter 2 ($412K), The Long Walk ($402K), and Him ($146K). It also beat Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale ($295K) and Dwayne Johnson’s underperforming The Smashing Machine ($329K), which further highlights its strong hold.

What Is Good Boy About?

The story follows Indy, a loyal dog who moves with his owner into a new home with a disturbing past. After strange events begin to unfold, his owner falls prey to the dark presence within the house, leaving Indy to protect her in his own way. The concept of a horror film told entirely from a dog’s perspective drew early attention and curiosity before its release. Many wanted to see how the story would unfold and what fate awaited the canine hero.

Now, the buzz surrounding Good Boy has paid off. What started as a small experimental horror film has turned into a word-of-mouth success. Indy’s character has connected with audiences in a rare way, making the film both a critical and commercial success.

Good Boy Box Office Summary

Domestic – $6.1 million

International – $491 thousand

Worldwide – $6.6 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

