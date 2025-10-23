The Jeremy Allen White starrer Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, based on a part of Bruce Springsteen’s life, is expected to have a similar opening to Timothee Chalamet’s A Complete Unknown. The film by Scott Cooper is among the four new releases this Friday, and it has received mixed to positive reviews from the critics. Scroll below for more.

Cooper directed and wrote the script, which is based on Warren Zanes’s 2003 book Deliver Me From Nowhere. The Bear star appears as Bruce Springsteen, with Jeremy Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Stephen Graham, and Odessa Young in key roles. The film held its world premiere at the 52nd Telluride Film Festival in August this year, and on Rotten Tomatoes, the critics’ score is 67%.

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere – Box Office Projection

According to Variety‘s report, Jeremy Allen White starrer Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere will be released across 3400 theaters in North America. The film could make around $8 million to $12 million on its opening weekend at the box office in North America. The film could make another $8-$10 million internationally, bringing the worldwide debut collection to $16 million to $22 million.

Could mirror A Complete Unknown’s debut weekend collection

It has also been reported that if the predictions are accurate, the opening numbers would be similar to Searchlight’s A Complete Unknown, a musical biopic about Bob Dylan starring Timothee Chalamet, which made $11.6 million in its opening weekend last December. It collected $75 million in North America and $140 million worldwide in its theatrical run.

More about Deliver Me from Nowhere

The autobiographical musical drama film follows Springsteen’s personal and professional struggles during the conception of his 1982 album Nebraska. Recorded on a 4-track recorder in Springsteen’s New Jersey bedroom, the album marked a pivotal time in his life and is considered one of his most enduring works—a raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe. It will hit the screens on October 24.

