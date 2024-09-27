Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: Homecoming marked Tom Holland’s first solo outing as Spider-Man in the million-dollar franchise after his debut in Captain America: Civil War.

Directed by Job Watts, the film was a fresh reboot of the beloved character after Andrew Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man. While the Marvel Spider-Man films were a massive box office success, earning over $10.2 billion globally, they wouldn’t have been possible without Holland’s charismatic portrayal. Interestingly, before Holland landed the role, it was offered to Timothee Chalamet, but he was ultimately rejected.

In a throwback appearance at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards, Chalamet revealed that he auditioned for the Spider-Man role twice. While accepting the award for Best Actor for Call Me By Your Name, he shared during his acceptance speech, “I read twice and I left sweating in a total panic. I called my agent, [UTA’s] Brian Swardstrom, and I said, ‘Brian, I thought about this a lot and I have to go back and knock on that door and read again,’ and he told me the story of Sean Young and how in an attempt to become Catwoman had scared everyone away when she showed up at the studio gates in costume.”

Despite being rejected for the role, Chalamet has no grudges with Holland. Their bond even grew stronger when Chalamet started working with Holland’s girlfriend, Zendaya, in Dune. In a throwback interview with GQ, he shared that Chalamet appreciated working with Euphoria star and her assistant, Darnell. He shared that Holland used to come to the set and called them, “They’re level. They’re good Hollywood. They’re good-energy Hollywood.”

Also, Holland and Zendaya once admitted that Chalamet would be a perfect fit for the role of Harry Osborn in the colossal franchise.

