First up, Ben-Hur—the revenge classic tale. It secured 11 Oscars (from 12 nominations) on April 4, 1960. Best Picture? Check. Best Director? Double check. Best Actor? Absolutely! But somehow, it lost Best Screenplay to Room at the Top. Go figure!

Next, Titanic—the love story that sunk hearts and ships. On March 23, 1998, it scored 11 wins (from 14 nominations). Best Picture and Best Director? You got it! Love truly makes waves. Finally, LOTR: The Return of the King—11 nominations on Feb. 29, 2004.

Three films, 11 Oscars each—Hollywood’s legitimate trio! With Best Picture and Best Director victories, it made hobbits and wizards the ultimate power couple in Hollywood.

But let’s zoom out for a sec. As of 2024, these cinematic giants share the crown for most Academy Awards ever. Meanwhile, the musical West Side Story (1961) follows closely with ten Oscars, still dancing in our hearts. Let’s give a nod to Cabaret (1972), the only one who lost out in the Best Picture race to The Godfather. Talk about an Oscar snub!

Back in 2022, only three studios behind these titans—Warner Bros., Disney, and MGM—were still raking in Oscar gold. This shows the two dominant trends of the industry: Disney’s relentless reign and the swift rise of streaming powerhouses like Amazon and Netflix. Even with a dip in nominations, Netflix still landed 27, showing it’s not going down without a fight!

And let’s spill some tea on Oscar bait. These films are like the Academy’s VIPs, but not every contender is a winner. Curiously, none of the six actors boasting three or more Oscars graced any of the four films that snagged ten or more. It’s a wild world out there, where the biggest names often follow their own scripts—literally!

So there you have it: a trio of Oscar-winning legends that redefined the Hollywood landscape. These films, with their epic tales and unforgettable moments, continue to inspire and ignite our cinematic imaginations. Who knows? The next award-worthy masterpiece could be lurking just beyond the horizon!

Must Read: When Eva Mendes Served Pizza And Hot Dogs At Glendale Galleria Before Hollywood, “I Couldn’t Wait To…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News