After ruling the box office for three consecutive weeks, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to drop to second place in its fourth weekend. According to Box Office Report, the new release Wild Robot is gearing up to topple Tim Burton’s directed sequel from the top of the box office chart.

Since releasing in theaters across the United States on September 6, 2024, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has stayed at the top of the domestic box office chart. The film has maintained its top position despite competition from multiple new entries. Last week’s critically acclaimed animation film Transformers One was expected to soar to the top in its debut weekend, toppling Beetlejuice 2 to second spot.

However, the film, voiced by heavy hitters such as Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson, came in second after opening to $24.6 million. Meanwhile, Beetlejuice 2 retained the top spot for a third consecutive week with over $25 million.

Heading into its fourth weekend, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to place second behind new entry Wild Robot. According to the Box Office Report, after losing its IMAX screens last weekend, Beetlejuice is gearing up to witness a decline in its domestic Haul. On its fourth weekend of release, the Horror Comedy is eyeing a 40.2 per cent drop from last weekend. It is expected to take in $15.5 million between September 27 to 29.

This will bring the film to a $250 million domestic Haul. Despite gearing up to lose the top spot at the box office this weekend, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice remained #1 on Wednesday, September 25, 2024. The comedic horror starring Jenna Ortega and Michael Keaton grossed $1.7 Million. This is the second-biggest third Wednesday ever for a September release.

The film hit a $232.6 Million cume in the U.S. and $337 million worldwide.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

