The ghost with the most is closing in on Alien: Romulus’ worldwide haul just three weeks after releasing in theaters. After surpassing the sci-fi horror global run, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice will become the tenth highest-grossing film of 2024.

The Tim Burton-directed sequel opened in theaters on September 6, 2024. In three weeks, it has grossed $230 million at the domestic box office and $104 million overseas. The film’s worldwide total stands at $335.3 million. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has surpassed surprise global hit It Ends With Us’ $335.1 million worldwide to become the 11th highest grossing film of 2024.

The Blake Lively-led romantic drama was released on August 9, 2024. After spending nearly seven weeks in theaters, the film grossed over $177 million at the domestic box office and $187.9 million overseas. Three weeks after releasing in theaters, Beetlejuice has overtaken It Ends With Us’s worldwide haul.

The film is now closing on Alien: Romulus’s $342 million worldwide haul. Romulus was released on August 16, 2024. After six weeks in theaters, the Fede-Alvarez-directed film grossed $342 million and ranks as the tenth highest-grossing film of 2024 worldwide. The horror comedy sequel is only $7 million away from becoming the tenth biggest film. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is expected to bridge the gap in its fourth weekend.

The sequel to the iconic film sees Michael Keaton, Catherine O’Hara, and Winona Ryder reprise their original roles. Moviegoers seem to love the sequel film, which has maintained its No. 1 position at the box office for three consecutive weeks.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

For more such box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: The Wild Robot Box Office (Worldwide): Rakes In Over $6M Ahead Of Its Release In The United States

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News