Channing Tatum starrer Blink Twice, which also marked the directorial debut of actress/girlfriend Zoey Kravitz, debuted at the top spot in PVOD despite multiple new releases hitting the streamer. The film, which was released on August 23, 2024, opened to $7 million at the domestic box office and only managed to reach #4 in the opening weekend. However, shortly after hitting the premium video-on-demand service online, the social thriller is reigning at the top spot.

Amazon/MGM’s thriller Blink Twice was released on digital streaming via premium video on demand on September 17. The psychological thriller stars Channing Tatum as a tech billionaire who invites a cocktail waitress to his private island. It is available to stream for a fee on multiple streaming platforms, including Apple, Amazon, Google, etc.

According to IndieWire, the film debuted at #1 in PVOD despite three new releases, Lionsgate’s The Crow, Sony’s Afraid and Neon’s Cuckoo making their OTT debuts at the same time. The outlet citing Fandango data (which ranks by revenue) reported Blink Twice jumped at the top. The film also debuted at #1 on iTunes, which ranks by transactions.

With a $20 million production budget, Blink Twice has earned a little over $45 million worldwide so far.

Meanwhile, Lionsgate’s $50 million reboot The Crow, which was released alongside Blink Twice, earned $21 million worldwide. The film failed to see any success at the box office and currently ranks #15 on iTunes and #6 on Fandango.

Meanwhile, Neon’s horror Cuckoo debuted at #8 on iTunes and #10 on Fandango. Sony’s AI thriller Afraid, which landed on the streamer just three weeks after hitting theaters, ranks #9 on Fandango. Afraid grossed $9 million against a production budget of $12 million.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

