Despicable Me 4 is not ready to leave the theatres anytime soon, as it keeps grossing solid numbers at the box office. It is now close to achieving a remarkable feat globally. The trade analysts believed that it would cross the one-billion mark, which is difficult with all the options available to cine goers but not impossible. Scroll below for more.

There have been a lot of new releases after the Steve Carell starrer animated feature came out, yet it is still the third highest-grossing movie of the year. Overall, it is the sixth film in the franchise, including the spin-off movies Minions and Minions: The Rise of Gru. In the fourth film, Gru’s old rival, Maxime Le Mal, wants revenge on him, and to keep his family safe, the protagonist relocates them to a safe house. The subplot of the animated feature shows Gru and his family adjusting to their new lives. At the same time, his teenage neighbor tries to follow Gru’s villainous footsteps, and a group of the Minions become superheroes.

The Illumination creation has grossed an estimated $4.2 million from the international regions on its 12th weekend. The overseas collections of Despicable Me 4 has helped the film to reach $587.8 million cume so far, as per BoxOfficeReport.com’s latest data. Meanwhile, as per Box Office Mojo’s report, the 4th installment has grossed a decent $650K this weekend at the US box office.

Adding the international cume to the $360.36 million domestic cume, Despicable Me 4 has reached $948.1 million, which is less than $2 million away from the $950 million mark at the worldwide box office. It is currently the second highest-grossing film in the Despicable Me franchise.

Despicable Me 4, with an outstanding voice cast including Steve Carell, Will Ferrell, Sofia Vergara, and Kristen Wiig, was released in the theatres on July 3.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

