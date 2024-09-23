Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine still have some gas left despite losing theatres and multiple releases. The film keeps churning in winning numbers, and its ninth-weekend collections are even better than those of some new flicks in North America. The film is closer to Barbie’s US haul even more now.

The MCU flick has yet again managed to stay in the top 5 of the domestic chart and is expected to stay there for a few more days, especially until the arrival of Joker 2 at the theatres. The Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga-led movie has the potential to beat Deadpool 3’s box office records, but we will have to wait a few more weeks to find out.

Variety’s report revealed the latest collection of Deadpool & Wolverine at the North American box office. According to that, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds starrer MCU flick has grossed a solid $3.8 million from across 2450 venues in the US. The Marvel biggie has reached $627 million domestic cume during its ninth weekend. It has been in the top three since its release in late July; even this weekend, the movie has reached the fifth spot on the domestic chart.

It is currently at the 13th spot on the all-time grossers list in the US, behind Barbie. Margot Robbie starrer movie collected $636.23 million in its lifetime. Deadpool & Wolverine is less than $9 million away from pushing Barbie off #12 and taking it.

Meanwhile, internationally, the film has grossed $689.4 million from the international regions, and adding the $627 million cume, the Marvel biggie has reached $1.31 billion globally. It reportedly had an estimated production budget of $200 million and has already collected 6.6 times the cost.

Deadpool & Wolverine, directed by Shawn Levy and starring Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, was released in the theatres on July 26.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

