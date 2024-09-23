Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is enjoying the #1 spot once more at the box office in the US. The film has reached a significant mark in North America despite the arrival of Transformers One. It is directed by the celebrated filmmaker Tim Burton and is the sequel to his breakthrough movie, which came out in 1988. Scroll below for the box office details.

It is the third highest-grossing movie of Tim Burton and Michael Keaton’s collaboration. They have worked together in five films, including this one. The film dropped from the top spot on Friday when Transformers One hit the theatres but earned its spot once again on Saturday and finally after the weekend. It experienced a drop of 47.8% from last week. The film was made on a budget of around $100 million.

According to Variety’s report, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice collected another strong $26 million on its third weekend. Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder starrer gothic horror-comedy played in 4172 theatres across North America. The film has reached $225 million cume in the US. It is now the sixth highest-grossing film of the year in the US.

The film’s domestic gross was $226.84 million when writing this report, as per Box Office Mojo. It has beaten Transformers One in the race with just a million-dollar gap.

Globally, the film is doing well and has collected $329.84 million so far, courtesy of its $103 million overseas cume after the third weekend. The Tim Burton directorial revolves around the Deetz family, who have returned home to Winter River. Lydia’s life turns upside down when her teenage daughter accidentally opens the portal to the Afterlife.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was released in the US on September 6. Michael Keaton starred in the titular role, and the ensemble cast included Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, Monica Bellucci, and Willem Dafoe.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

