The Wild Robot is winning hearts at the box office in China. The movie is set to have a pleasant debut there, as word of mouth for the film is quite strong, and the previews are also pretty decent. It has recorded one of the highest ratings for a Hollywood movie in the post-COVID era. Scroll below to learn more.

The animated feature, directed by Chris Sanders, is based on the book series by Peter Brown. It has been produced by DreamWorks Animation and distributed by Universal Pictures. A Quiet Place: Day One star Lupita Nyong’o voices the lead character Roz and besides her, the ensemble cast of the movie comprises Pedro Pascal, Kit Connor, Bill Nighy, Stephanie Hsu, Mark Hamill, Catherine O’Hara, Matt Berry, and Ving Rhames.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando revealed the film’s performance at the box office in China, and as per that, it collected a strong $1.5 million on Saturday with a rise of 272.2% from Friday, its release day. The Wild Robot has over 51K screenings and collected $2.4 million cume in two days.

According to the report, The Wild Robot has received 9.6 stars from ticket buyers on Maoyan, which is equal to an A+ CinemaScore. It is reportedly the best score by a Hollywood film post-COVID. The audience score on Douban has not yet been revealed. The animated feature collected $180K in pre-sales for Sunday and will play over 48K screenings.

The Wild Robot is eyeing a $3.5 million to $5 million on its debut weekend in China. It was released there on September 20.

More about The Wild Robot –

The story revolves around a robot – ROZZUM init 7134, ‘Roz’ for short – who is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings, gradually building relationships with the animals on the island and becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling.

It will be released in the US this week on September 26.

