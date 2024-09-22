Alien: Romulus is reportedly nearing its theatrical run at the box office in North America. The sci-fi horror flick has been successful in entertaining and scaring audiences in the theatres, but all things come to an end eventually. After reaching a remarkable milestone, it is eyeing another strong weekend now. Scroll below for the deets.

The latest installment in the Alien franchise made history by becoming the highest-grossing horror flick in IMAX. The movie has collected around $40 million in global IMAX gross. It is the second highest-grossing film in the Alien franchise, and the biggest movie is Prometheus. The 2012 movie collected $401 million in its lifetime, and it is still uncertain whether the film will surpass Prometheus at the worldwide box office.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando revealed the Fede Alvarez-directed sci-fi movie collected a decent $370K on 6th Friday, dropping just 46.7% from last Friday. Cailee Spaeny starrer Alien: Romulus has reached $102.7 million in the United States. The report further added that the movie is eyeing a $1.2 million to $1.5 million on its 6th weekend.

In the international markets, Alien: Romulus has also been doing well, especially in China. The overseas cume of the movie surpassed the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes earlier this week. It grossed a whopping $229 million at the international box office, over two times more than its domestic collections. Fede Alvarez’s movie, starring Cailee Spaeny in the lead role, has reached a $332.33 million global cume. The film had a budget of $80 million.

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, the film will remain below Ryan Reynolds’ IF, which collected $111.14 million in its lifetime at the US box office despite earning over 74% more than IF globally.

Cailee Spaeny and David Jonsson starrer Alien: Romulus was released in the theatres on August 16. The sci-fi flick has a new cast and is set between the events of 1979’s Alien and 1988’s Aliens. The 1979 movie was the first film in the franchise, and it was by Ridley Scott, while the 1988 feature was by James Cameron.

