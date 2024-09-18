From Priscila to Alien: Romulus Cailee Spaeny has experienced remarkable growth in her career over the past few movies. Her latest Alien franchise film is earning brownie points and global recognition, while Priscila earned the actress a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Drama. Check out the global collections of the 26-year-old actress’s last five films below.

Cailee’s first major role in a movie was in 2018’s Pacific Rim Uprising, the sequel to the 2013 film Pacific Rim. In the 2018 movie, John Boyega and Cailee are in major roles. She then appeared in Bad Times at the El Royale in 2018, which had an ensemble cast comprising Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm, and Chris Hemsworth.

Cailee Spaeny gained wider recognition and popularity after appearing as Priscilla Presley in the biographical movie Priscilla alongside Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley. It was directed and produced by Sofia Coppola. Spaeny showed her range further in Kirsten Dunst-led Civil War. She has also appeared in miniseries such as Devs and Mare of Easttown.

Her latest film, Alien: Romulus, is nearing the end of its theatrical run but performed really well at the worldwide box office, especially in China. Let us check out the last five films of Cailee Spaeny at the worldwide box office.

Alien: Romulus – $331.18 million Civil War (2024) – $122.60 million Priscilla (2023) – $33.112 million The Craft: Legacy (2020) – $1.92 million On the Basis of Sex (2018) – $38.75 million

At the global box office, Cailee Spaeny led Alien: Romulus is the 10th highest-grossing film of 2024 and is behind Twisters’ $368.81 million worldwide cume.

On the professional front, Cailee Spaeny is part of the ensemble cast of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, which is headlined by Daniel Craig. The cast also includes Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church. The film is slated to be released on Netflix in 2025.

