Bad Boys, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, is a popular franchise in the buddy cop action genre, and so is the Rush Hour franchise with Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker in the lead roles. Both film series are popular among the fans, but which franchise has collected more at the worldwide box office? Keep scrolling for the deets.

About Bad Boys –

It was created by George Gallo and revolves around Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s two detectives in the Miami Police Department, Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett. There are four films in the franchise and the latest Bad Boys: Ride or Die was released earlier this year. Bad Boys 4 was a success at the box office. The films have collected around $1.24 billion at the worldwide box office.

The first two films in the Bad Boys franchise were directed Michael Bay and then Adil & Bilall took on the director’s role from the third installment. The first film came out in 1995 followed by the second installment in 2003 and third film in 2020.

Check out the Bad Boys’ films’ collections at the worldwide box office –

Bad Boys (1995) – $141.40 million

Bad Boys II (2003) – $273.34 million

Bad Boys for Life (2020) – $426.50 million

Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024) – $403.65 million

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence starrer Bad Boys: Ride or Die is the second highest-grossing film in the franchise. Now, let’s see how Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker’s Rush Hour franchise has faired at the box office.

About Rush Hour –

The Rush Hour franchise was created by Ross LaManna and directed by Brett Ratner. For the unversed, the Bad Boys star Martin Lawrence was initially chosen for Chris Tucker‘s part, but it reportedly did not happen. The film collected approximately $850.14 million at the worldwide box office, and it has one less movie than the Will Smith starrer franchise.

Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker’s first Rush Hour film came out in 1998, and the threequel was released in 2007. Check out the films’ collections here –

Rush Hour (1998) – $244.72 million

Rush Hour 2 (2001) – $347.32 million

Rush Hour 3 (2007) – $258.09 million

Rush Hour has about $394.76 million less collection than the Bad Boys franchise, which is around 46.43%. The Rush Hour movies are available on Netflix, and so is Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

