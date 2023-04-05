Hollywood’s funny man Chris Tucker became everyone’s favourite when the actor starred alongside Jackie Chan in the action-packed Rush Hour trilogy (1998-2007). However, despite the stardom, Tucker decided to step back from Hollywood. Why did he do so? Read on to know more.

Chris Tucker, apart from his acting career, also made headlines when he failed to pay more than $12 million in taxes during his golden days and it was also reported that the 51-year-old still owed $9.6M in unpaid taxes from 2002, 2006, 2008, and 2010. For the unversed, Chris Tucker made a whopping $48 million for the Rush Hour trilogy.

According to The Daily Mail, the actor sat for an interview with Classix ATL and shed light on his hiatus despite raking insane amount of money. The Friday actor revealed, “The way I kind of stepped back from Hollywood at one point, you know, being the highest-paid actor in Hollywood. But I felt like, you know, it was a ceiling right there and I wanted more. It wasn’t enough.” Tucker continued, “So I stepped back and lived a little bit, travelled the world, and did a lot of humanitarian stuff that really broadened my perspective on the world.” Tucker further shared, “That, you know, it ain’t just about me being the biggest comic actor in the world, it’s about becoming somebody to give to the world- inspire in some kind of way, hopefully. I like that I did that.”

Chris Tucker shot to fame after portraying the role of LAPD Detective James Carter in the Rush Hour movies. Apart from this, the Georgia native was also seen in supporting roles in the 2012 Silver Linings Playbook and 2016 Billy Flynn’s Long Halftime Walk.

Tucker will soon be seen in Ben Affleck and Matt Damon starrer Air along with Viola Davis in a prominent role. Speaking on the same, Tucker revealed that he wrote all his parts in the movie and just handed them over to Affleck.

