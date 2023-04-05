Mark Ruffalo faced with mixed reactions from the audience for his portrayal of Bruce Banner aka Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The solo Hulk movie, The Incredible Hulk came out in 2008 and it was led by Edward Norton. Later on, Norton was replaced by Ruffalo in the MCU, but the She-Hulk: Attorney At Law director Kat Cairo last year revealed that the Studio was somewhat keen on bringing Norton back like they brought Tim Roth, who played the role of Abomination in the 2008 film. Scroll below to know in detail!

For the unversed, the Disney+ series revolved around Banner’s cousin Jennifer Walters. The character of Abomination appeared in the series in more than one episode. Although Mark has appeared in multiple Marvel projects, he still didn’t get his solo film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law director Kat Coiro once in an interview with The Direct, shared how they discussed bringing Edward Norton back as the Hulk and replacing Mark Ruffalo. Coiro said, “There was a lot of talk about the fact that the last time they were together a different actor was playing the Hulk. And Mark made quite a few jokes about that. And we did entertain the idea of swapping Mark out for Edward Norton. But that did not come to pass.”

However, it did not pan out ultimately and we saw Mark Ruffalo once again as the MCU’s Big Green. In the show, he helped his cousin Jennifer Walters come to terms with the sudden change. He was in his Professor Hulk avatar that we saw in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

A few days ago, Mark Ruffalo mentioned how his interaction with Edward Norton was a bit awkward for him. He revealed that he reached out to him after landing the MCU role and he was a sport about it.

For more news, updates & throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Madonna’s Rumoured Romance With Josh Popper Gets An Epic Reaction From The Latter’s Ex Sam Feher: “She Wants My Leftovers”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News