The debate of Superhero fatigue within the superhero movie genre has been a common phenomenon as many have expressed their opinions about it. Adding to the list, DC Studios co-CEO and Marvel’s Guardians of the Guardian Vol. 3 director James Gunn has recently shared his side explaining why it is difficult for Marvel Studios to make a good film after Avengers: Endgame. Read on to find out he has to say!

James Gunn is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the superhero genre, as he has an experience working within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Universe both. The filmmaker believes Superhero Fatigue is definitely a thing but also not really a thing as he weighs his points on the topic.

During a conversation with Rolling Stone, James Gunn discussed how the concept of superhero fatigue, essentially viewers getting bored of the several superhero movies and shows released each year, has affected his approach to reshaping the new DC cinematic universe. He says, “I think there is such a thing as superhero fatigue,” and adds, “I think it doesn’t have anything to do with superheroes.” On weighing the quality of the content, he believes, “If it becomes just a bunch of nonsense onscreen, it gets really boring.”

The GOTG Vol.3 director indirectly commented upon the criticism that MCU movies are getting for its VFX. “no matter how clever those bashing moments are, no matter how clever the designs and the VFX are, it just gets fatiguing, and I think that’s very, very real,” added James Gunn.

While talking more about the superhero characters, Gunn added, “It has to do with the kind of stories that get to be told, and if you lose your eye on the ball, which is character. We love Superman. We love Batman. We love Iron Man. Because they’re these incredible characters that we have in our hearts.”

The debate began in January when Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige shared his opinion on the concept of superhero fatigue, saying he doesn’t think people will ever get bored of the likes of Marvel and DC movies. While adding about his upcoming MCU flick, GOTG Vol. 3, Gunn said, “I think it’s really hard in the wake of the ‘Endgame’ Blip. There is this worldwide, universe-wide event that happened.”

