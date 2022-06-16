Remember when Chris Evans’ Captain America defeated MCU’s supervillain Thanos, played by Josh Brolin? How can someone forget such a historic moment in cinema? The Avengers: Endgame’s ending brought tears to fans’ eyes as they watched their favourite superhero Iron Man die, but at the same time, another one of their favourites, defeat the villain.

Advertisement

Though the Avengers saga ended with that, fans still miss them, and the actors miss their characters. While the MCU is churning out new heroes like the Eternals, Shang Chi, Doctor Strange Strange, Spider-Man, Ms Marvel, and so on, Evans reminisces about the time when he was Steve Rogers.

Advertisement

While discussing his new movie Lightyear, Chris Evans spoke with Fandom about his experience of meeting Josh Brolin’s father, James Brolin, at the premiere. James, who is a renowned actor, is co-starring next to Chris in the Toy Story spin-off movie. Evans revealed that he had to apologise to the actor for taking down his son in Avengers: Endgame.

I met James [Brolin] last night, for the first time in the premiere, and told him, ‘sorry, had to kick your son’s a**,'” Chris Evans said. “I mean, I guess technically he beat me up a little bit, he might have won the battle, but we won the war,” the Knives Out actor added while talking about the father of Josh Brolin, aka Thanos.

Throughout the promotions of his recent movie, Evans has been asked about Captain America. The actor was also asked if he will ever reprise his role. Chris responded to this by saying that he will jump in and take the mantle back just because there is massive demand.

While Chris Evans taking up the role of Captain America can be possible through the multiverse theory that the MCU is following right now, it will take a lot of planning and time for that. Meanwhile, fans can watch the actor in action in Lightyear, which will be released tomorrow.

Read our Lightyear review here.

Must Read: Zendaya Rubbishes Rumours Around Her Pregnancy With Tom Holland: “This Is Why I Stay Off Twitter”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram