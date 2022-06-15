Chris Evans – who is a globally known figure thanks to his performance in several projects including many MCU movies, is now voicing Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story spin-off film. With just days until the film releases in theatres, the computer-animated epic science fiction action-adventure film has been banned in several Muslim-majority countries.

As per reports, the film has been banned in 14 countries – including Egypt, Indonesia, Lebanon, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, because it depicts a same-s*x couple sharing a brief kiss. Now, in a recent conversation – that happened before the film got banned in the Muslim-majority countries, the Captain America actor spoke about the discussions surrounding it.

In an interaction with Variety, Chris Hemsworth was asked his views about Disney first removing and then reinstating the kiss between Alisha and her wife in Lightyear. The studio, at the time of re-adding the portion, noted that they were not going to remove it for any other territories that would have a problem with it. Answering the question, the Marvel star said, “I mean, it’s great. As great as it is — and you know, I’ve been asked the question a few times — it’s nice, and it’s wonderful, it makes me happy. It’s tough to not be a little frustrated that it even has to be a topic of discussion. That it is this kind of ‘news’.”

Continuing further, Chris Evans added, “The goal is that we can get to a point where it is the norm, and that this doesn’t have to be some uncharted waters, that eventually this is just the way it is.” Talking about representation and inclusion, the actor known across the globe as Captain Steve Rogers, said, “That representation across the board is how we make films. Look, it’s an honour to be a part of something that is taking those steps, but the goal is to look back on this time and just be shocked that it took us this long to get there.”

Talking about the same-s*x kiss in Lightyear, the clip was initially cut from the movie by Disney but was restored only after the makers faced a public backlash. The scene – that has become the topic of discussion and the reason for the film being banned, revolves around Buzz’s close friend, a female space ranger named Alisha who marries another woman and the scene shows milestones in the couple’s relationship – including a brief kiss.

Lightyear is a prequel to Pixar’s acclaimed Toy Story franchise and has Chris Evans voicing the lead character, Buzz Lightyear, a legendary space ranger. The film also features the voices of Keke Palmer, Izzy Hawthorne, Peter Sohn, Taika Waititi, and others.

