Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial had grabbed the attention of viewers all across the globe. The fact that the case was being televised made fans get into minute details and spark conversations around it. Such is the craze that a LinkedIn job alert has used a viral conversation between the ex-couple to spread awareness. Scroll below for all the details.

During the 6 weeks long the defamation trial, several revelations were made. One of the most-popped questions was why Johnny Depp wouldn’t ever look in the eyes of his ex-wife. His lawyer Camille Vasquez revealed that the Fantastic Beasts actor promised that Amber will never see his eyes again.

The latest job alert made on LinkedIn uses a high-profile case to grab the attention of the viewers. It is posted by Shawn Barnes, a Technical Recruiter at GTN Technical Staffing and Consulting. The requirement is for a data analyst and the hiring post starts with ‘🚨BOMBSHELL!!!🚨’

The LinkedIn post continued, “The conversation between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard had at the end of the trial has been leaked! The transcript reads:

Heard: Johnny… Hey! Can you turn around and look at me?

Depp: (bows his head)

Heard: Let’s talk Johnny… Talk to me.

Depp: (Turns to his lawyer, and his lawyer shakes her head)

Heard: I have something to talk to you about.

Depp (with his head still down): I have nothing to talk to you about.

Heard: Please, look at me!

Depp: Goodbye Amber.

Heard: Tell me something Johnny, do you still love me?

Depp: (Keeps quiet)

Herd: Do you still love me, Johnny?

Johnny Depp (lifts his head, looks her straight in the eyes, and says): Amber, this might be the last time we ever speak, so please listen to me very carefully. If you know of a Data Analyst with experience in Python, SQL, A/B testing and Excel, you absolutely need to call Shawn Barnes with GTN Technical Staffing. He is the best! You can reach him at 214-996-9419.”

Well, as expected, the post grabbed a lot of attention and several users were left in splits. Several even praised HR for using the creative technique to win over LinkedIn.

