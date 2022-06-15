Jennifer Aniston is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. She shot to fame after playing the role of Rachel Green in the popular 90s sitcom Friends. She has appeared in several comedy and rom-com films, such as Murder Mystery, We’re The Millers, Horrible Bosses, Marley & Me, Rumour Has It, and more.

Advertisement

Being a big name in the industry, it is obvious that she has been under the limelight a lot. The actress was also married to two famous Hollywood hunks, Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux. Though she is single now, some people still fan over the time she was married to the Fight Club star.

Advertisement

Talking about the media attention, Jennifer Aniston is once again making the headlines over her comments on influencer culture and the way young people are finding fame. During an interview with Variety, The Morning Show actress spoke about how the internet shaped the fame of personalities like Paris Hilton and Monica Lewinsky.

“It was right at the time when the internet really shaped a new culture about people becoming famous,” Jennifer Aniston said. “This thing of people becoming famous for basically doing nothing. I mean — Paris Hilton, Monica Lewinsky, all those,” she added. For the unversed, Paris’ s*x take was leaked on the internet in 2004, while Monica was involved in a s*x scandal with then-President Bill Clinton in 1998.

“I always say I feel lucky that we got a little taste of the industry before it became what it is today, which is just different — more streaming services, more people,” Aniston said. “You’re famous from TikTok. You’re famous from YouTube. You’re famous from Instagram. It’s sort of almost like it’s diluting our actor’s job.”

Netizens immediately took to Twitter to react to her comment and criticised her for gatekeeping fame. Some even called her a ‘nepotism baby’ as both of Aniston’s parents, John Aniston and Nancy Dow, are actors and suggested she benefited from that.

Check out the reaction here:

jennifer aniston (nepotism baby) wants to talk about diluting the actors job. right. https://t.co/ODZtBDzDVU — sk (@kirkxxs) June 13, 2022

So people becoming famous by themselves is bad but nepotism is never addressed?? No internet famous is taking the big roles in Hollywood. Also, internet people have been on shitty movies/tv shows, I don’t think Jennifer Aniston wanted to do he’s all that 💀 — Marta (@lunar_de_kookie) June 13, 2022

jennifer aniston should do us all a favor + shut the fuck up. as if she deserved to be an actress in the first place…she’s a fucking nepotism baby. i’m not one for influencer culture but like pip down + let others have a fucking turn (especially poc creators that are self made) https://t.co/l4u6gKJNxH — 🎲 (@flaminghotspew) June 13, 2022

Love Jennifer Aniston but she works nowhere near as many hours as Paris Hilton – that woman books appearances around the clock! 😂 — Katy Forrester (@katyshowbiz) June 15, 2022

No you didn’t …Paris Hilton, Jennifer Aniston herself is a nepotism baby most of the celebrities back then were nepotism babies and now are nepotism babies… please https://t.co/4iaRMAZvza — watermelon salad (@t1ttss) June 13, 2022

Why Jennifer Aniston gets so pressed when people gets famous? She needs to remember she’s just a nepotism baby. She’s just famous because her dad is a famous soap opera actor. — ✨🧚🏻‍♀️ Emma 🧚🏻✨aka Slipiingis the Selfless (@MynameisEmma94) June 14, 2022

Must Read: Amber Heard Representative Finally Reacts To Rumours Of Her Removal From Aquaman 2, Calls Them “Inaccurate, Insensitive, & Slightly Insane”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram