Thor: Love and Thunder is the next big release of MCU after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It is the fourth instalment of Chris Hemsworth’s solo adventure as the God of Thunder. Directed by Taika Waititi, fans wonder if it will also follow Spider-Man: No Way Home’s footsteps and have cameos in it.

Just recently, we covered the box office predictions of the movie, which will be hitting the theatres on 7 July. As per that, the flick may collect less than the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer on its opening weekend. But its lifetime achievement will be higher than Doctor Strange 2’s.

Coming back to the point, Taika Waititi was asked about whether or not Thor: Love and Thunder will have cameos in it. While speaking with Comicbook, the director confirmed that it indeed follows Spider-Man: No Way Home’s path has to include special appearances. “Yes,” the Free Guy actor responded.

However, Taikia Waititi didn’t say anything more about the subject, considering the leaks and rumours both Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness faced around their cameos. “Otherwise, it won’t be a cameo. You can’t talk about it. Then they may as well be on the poster,” he said.

When the Tom Holland starrer was released, fans were shocked by the appearances of the former Spideys Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. While talking about the film, its runtime was revealed, and it will be the shortest MCU flick in history.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be less than two hours long, to be precise it will be 119 minutes, which means 1 hour 59 minutes. Other than Chris Hemsworth, the film will star Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Taika Waititi, Tessa Thompson, and more.

