Hulu’s hit series The Bear has returned with its fourth season and quickly climbed to the top of the streaming charts. All ten new episodes of the series dropped on June 25, 2025, via FX on Hulu, and despite mixed reactions, it’s currently the most-watched show on the platform, according to FlixPatrol.

Jeremy Allen White is back as Carmy, still trying to turn his deceased brother’s sandwich shop into something greater. Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Ayo Edebiri returned as well, along with new big names this season, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Rob Reiner, and Will Poulter.

The Bear’s Awards Haul & Critical Acclaim Keep It In The Spotlight

Since its premiere in 2022, the series has experienced great success for FX and Hulu. With 21 Emmy Awards and a handful of Golden Globes, including wins for its main cast and creator Christopher Storer, The Bear has established itself as a television heavyweight. The show’s genre has been the source of some debate about whether to classify it as a comedy or drama, but the recognition and accolades from awards shows haven’t seemed to slow down.

The Bear Season 4 Faces Mixed Reactions From Fans & Critics

While The Bear started strong with near-perfect ratings in its first two seasons, Season 3 took a noticeable dip in audience reception. It hit a low 52% on Rotten Tomatoes, a surprising shift for a series once hailed as groundbreaking. Season 4 has already improved that score to 70%, showing signs of recovery, though it hasn’t fully recaptured its earlier glory.

One user tweeted, “The bear s4 is pretty good! i think that’s my second favorite season actually (1 > 4 > 2 >>>>>>>>>>> 3). sincerity works well with this show as does widening its scope from just carmy to everybody else.”

Another wrote, “Just finished Season 4 of The Bear. Wow! What a great season of television. This was the season of accountability & man, the emotions really hit home. Character growth throughout the whole cast! The Wedding episode is probably a top4 episode in the whole series. 9.5/10.”

A third added, “The bear season 4 is really good… The last 4 episodes were peak shit 🙇”

Some critics feel the formula that once made the show so fresh is starting to feel repetitive. Liam Mathews of The Wrap states that the series’ “overemphasis on character and vibe at the expense of narrative momentum leaves it repetitive and flabby.”

Richard Lawson of Vanity Fair echoed, “Growth is in short supply on The Bear, save for a few effective moments when a character actually makes a decision.”

However, despite the mixed reception, people are still watching in big numbers, and Hulu’s charts reflect that. It is unclear whether the series can maintain its grip through another season, but for now, The Bear continues to draw viewers in.

