Jujutsu Kaisen is pushing forward with season 3, and fans finally got something solid at Anime Expo 2025. MAPPA seems entirely focused on the next season despite earlier worries that the Hidden Inventory / Premature Death film might slow things down.

Junya Enoki, who voices Yuji Itadori, confirmed during the event that recording is underway and the animation is deep into the Culling Game arc. Enoki even teased that the action is on a whole new level this time. Besides, one of the most talked-about fights, Yuji and Choso teaming up against Yuta, is already being animated.

🚨It’s official: As confirmed by VAs, The JJK Culling Game — Season 3 is now in production! pic.twitter.com/4lEH4wN9sc — Jujutsu Kaisen (@JJKPerfectShots) July 6, 2025

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2’s Ending Changed The Story Completely

The popular anime show’s second season ended with Gojo sealed and major characters dead. The Shibuya Incident flipped the entire story and left everything in limbo. Without Gojo, Yuji’s on his own, and with someone like Yuta entering the picture, things are set to shift again. He is a powerhouse, and seeing him square off against Yuji and Choso has fans both worried and excited.

The Culling Game arc is not just another storyline in the Jujutsu Kaisen saga. It’s the series’ first real tournament-style arc, introducing many new faces and battles that have been teased in the manga for years.

It's now been 412 days since Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 ended… pic.twitter.com/EzcTFAA3Jp — Jujutsu Kaisen (@JJKPerfectShots) February 12, 2025

Does Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Have A Release Date Yet?

The gap has felt long since season 2 ended in December 2023. The compilation movie helped fill the space, but it didn’t really push the story forward, leading to real concerns that the movie might delay season 3.

However, things are looking more promising with production well in progress and voice actors already watching scenes. According to ScreenRant, a release date has not been shared yet, but with how far things seem to be moving, fans are hoping the new season lands in 2026 and not later.

'JUJUTSU KAISEN' Season 3 is in full production, with Voice Actors currently recording their lines pic.twitter.com/kJuAkHdyIV — Anime Updates (@animeupdates__) July 6, 2025

