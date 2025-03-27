Jujutsu Kaisen fans have been holding their breath for the show’s third season ever since the electrifying conclusion of season two on December 28, 2023. Now, with over a year of anticipation, many hoped for a 2025 release, but it seems that dream is slipping away.

So it's more or less clear now that JJK Season-3 will be releasing in 2026

No Updates Since the Initial Announcement

The anime heavyweight’s third season was officially announced right after season two wrapped up, sending waves of excitement through the fandom. Yet, since then, there have been no updates, no release window, and a complete silence. And with MAPPA’s already jam-packed 2025 lineup, it’s becoming painfully clear that Jujutsu Kaisen’s return won’t happen until at least spring 2026.

Apparently MAPPA’s schedule next year is stacked with major projects, which leaves little to no breathing room for Jujutsu Kaisen. The studio is already set to roll out Lazarus, a brand-new anime, and the long-awaited second season of Dorohedoro, which hasn’t seen an update since its debut in January 2020.

On top of that, the movie scene is just as busy – with Zombie Land Saga film, The Rose of Versailles, and the highly anticipated Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc all being locked in for release.

"We are currently working hard on sequel to the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Culling Game Arc), so please look forward to future developments." – Producer, Hiroaki Matsutani (Toho)

Chainsaw Man’s Movie Spells Bad News for Jujutsu Kaisen

One’s loss is another’s gain and as of now, if you are a Chainsaw Man fan, this is great news. The Reze Arc film, covering chapters #40-52 of the manga has been a long time coming. A trailer is already out, and with its 2025 release confirmed, excitement is at an all-time high.

But unfortunately, the same can’t be said for Jujutsu Kaisen fans as MAPPA simply doesn’t have the bandwidth to handle everything at once, Screenrant reported.

It’s no secret that MAPPA has faced criticism for its grueling work conditions, with employees speaking out about the pressures of handling too many projects simultaneously. The studio has since vowed to improve its work environment, which means they’re unlikely to rush Jujutsu Kaisen season three just to meet a tighter schedule.

Delays Could Mean a Better Season 3

Yes, waiting another year is frustrating, it should be considered that if that means getting a polished, well-animated adaptation of the Culling Game arc, which is often termed the most intense and brutal stretch of the manga, it’ll be worth it.

JUJUTSU KAISEN SEASON 3 "CULLING GAME ARC" OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED

Season two was nothing short of a masterpiece, sweeping awards and setting a high bar but season three needs time to match, or even surpass, that level of excellence.

