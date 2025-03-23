Anime heavyweight Jujutsu Kaisen is no stranger to the silver screen, and its next cinematic outing is just around the corner. The MAPPA Studios has already pulled out all the stops for Gojo Satoru, and fans can expect another theatrical experience, although it’s a little different this time.

After wrapping up its explosive second season, the anime is set to return to theaters with a special compilation film, condensing the first half of season two into a sleek, cinematic package. And thanks to Anime Japan 2025, an electrifying new trailer has just dropped, teasing what’s in store.

Gojo Satoru’s Past Takes Center Stage

If you’ve already witnessed the magic of Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season, the story showcased in Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death will feel like a familiar ride. The second season, back in July 2023, transported viewers into Gojo Satoru’s past, unraveling his high school days and the deep bond he once shared with Geto Suguru.

It was a turning point in the anime, giving fans a deeper look at the sorcerer’s origins while laying the groundwork for the chaos to come. Now, this pivotal arc is getting a theatrical retelling, letting audiences relive the action on the big screen.

Following The Success Of Jujutsu Kaisen 0

This isn’t Jujutsu Kaisen’s first time venturing into movie territory. The franchise made its cinematic debut with Jujutsu Kaisen 0 in December 2021, a prequel that swapped out Yuji Itadori for Yuta Okkotsu, a troubled hero introduced to the brutal world of jujutsu sorcery under Gojo’s guidance. The film, based on Gege Akutami’s original manga, was a massive hit, solidifying Jujutsu Kaisen’s place as a force to be reckoned with in anime cinema.

However, unlike Jujutsu Kaisen 0, this second film doesn’t offer fresh content. It’s a compilation movie, an abridged version of season two’s first half, repackaged for a theatrical audience. While this approach allows MAPPA to extend the success of Jujutsu Kaisen season two, some fans wonder if this means a longer wait for season three.

What About Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3?

The studio has already confirmed that a new season is in the works, with the much-anticipated Culling Game arc next in line. But, since its announcement in December 2023, news about season three has been eerily scarce, and instead of teasing what’s next, MAPPA’s spotlight at Anime Japan 2025 remained firmly on the upcoming film.

Naturally, the silence has sparked speculation with questions such as – Could Jujutsu Kaisen season three be delayed until 2026? If so, will the wait be worth it? As fans grow restless, there’s hope that the extra time will ensure an adaptation worthy of Akutami’s intricate storytelling.

