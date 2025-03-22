Yes! The new season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta featured a massive cast shakeup with only a few old faces retained. Many new cast members were introduced and fans are waiting to see more of what goes down as the edition progresses and season 16 escalates.

On the other hand, the taglines of the housewives are now officially out and the visual featuring them was also released by Bravo. From shady quips to sassy one liners, fans were waiting to find out for a while. Here’s which new quotes the season 16 cast members picked as their taglines of the edition.

Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 16: What Are The New Taglines After Cast Shakeup?

The video visual posted by Bravo was captioned, “The juice IS worth the squeeze for these #RHOA taglines.” It saw glimpses of the city, the ladies and glimpses of their lives as they voiced over their taglines. First on the list is Porsha Williams who said, “I snatched my peach back. Now, I’m bringing the juice,” referring to being back on the popular edition of the franchise.

The juice IS worth the squeeze for these #RHOA taglines 🍑 pic.twitter.com/c9a3fyhwuI — Bravo (@BravoTV) March 20, 2025

Drew Sidora mused, “I’ll always be upper level. Everyone else is in the basement.” This was followed by Shamea Morton Mwangi who said, “Plus one? Honey, I’ve always been that one.” While this is the first time she is a main cast member, she was previously featured on the show as a friend

Kelli Ferrell is one of the new faces and she said, “I’m a mom of four girls. Give me attitude and I’ll ground you too,” referring to her personal life as a mother. Meanwhile, Angela Oakley stated, “If you want to find the shade, just look for the oak,” a hint at her last name and her ability to be shady.

Brit Eady quipped, “I’m pretty and paid, of course there’s haters trying to shade.” Even though Kenya Moore was also a housewife, a feud between the cast members led to her exit which is why she hasn’t been featured in any of the promo material. Fans are not exactly happy about that, though.

BIG PEACH ENERGY 🍑 A new era of #RHOA begins March 9th! pic.twitter.com/8VjKyTKMDb — Bravo (@BravoTV) January 30, 2025

More About The Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 16

Regardless, season 16 premiered on March 9, 2025, on Bravo. Each new episode is available to stream on Peacock the very next day after it airs on the network. A new episode will air on Bravo every Sunday till the season concludes. Kenya Moore will continue to sometimes feature in episodes.

The main cast includes Porsha Williams, Drew Sidora, Shamea Morton Mwangi, Brit Eady, Kelli Ferrell, and Angela Oakley. Cynthia Bailey and Phaedra Parks will also be seen making appearances from time to time to add some much needed sass, spice, and drama to all of the storylines.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bravo (@bravotv)

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Netflix’s ‘Darkest & Sickest’ Show Is Leaving Viewers Stunned: And It’s Got A Near-Perfect Rating!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News