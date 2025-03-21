Netflix is no stranger when it comes to delivering gripping, gut-wrenching dramas, but one series is still haunting viewers long after they’ve finished binge-watching. It is a psychological rollercoaster that’s been called “one of the darkest and sickest” shows ever, and boasts an almost-flawless Rotten Tomatoes score for a very good reason.

A Story That Hits Too Close To Home

Meet ‘Baby Reindeer,’ a show that exploded onto Netflix last April and is now experiencing a second wave of stunned, speechless audiences who are only just discovering its unsettling brilliance.

The series, penned by Scottish comedian Richard Gadd, who also stars as struggling comic Donny, takes a simple act of kindness and turns it into a suffocating nightmare. Netflix’s synopsis for the series reads, “When a struggling comedian shows one act of kindness to a vulnerable woman, it sparks a suffocating obsession which threatens to wreck both their lives.”

The Emmy-winning TV series delves much deeper than that across its seven episodes, during which it peels back the layers of trauma, substance abuse, and the grim realities of the entertainment industry.

Will You Dare to Watch?

If you haven’t watched yet, you might be wondering—does it really live up to the hype? Well, those who finally took the plunge are calling it nothing short of a masterpiece, a “10/10” drama that grips you from the first moment and refuses to let go. Some even describe the experience as “punishing,” yet impossible to look away from.

Gadd, drawing from his own real-life experience of being stalked, has crafted something deeply personal and disturbingly authentic.

He previously told GQ, “It’s extremely emotionally truthful. Of course, this is a medium where structure is so important, you need to change things to protect people… but I like to think, artistically, that it never moved too far from the truth.”

A Critical and Fan Favorite Sensation

With a staggering 252.1 million viewers and an eye-watering 1.7 billion viewing hours under its belt, Baby Reindeer isn’t just popular, it’s one of Netflix’s most-watched series of all time. Critics handed it a near-flawless 99% Rotten Tomatoes score, with reviews calling it emotionally complex and exceptionally performed.

But let’s be real! This isn’t an easy watch. Some fans admit they found the series almost too disturbing. One viewer said, “Those final two episodes, in particular, knocked me for six.” Another added, “Binged Baby Reindeer in one day… one of the darkest and sickest shows I’ve ever seen.” And a third agreed saying that it gets ‘darker and darker’ with each episode.

