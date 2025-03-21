Netflix has had delectable historical fiction dramas from the Western part of the world. The European content, apart from the British dramas, however, often goes undetected by the larger audience unless there is massive virality attached to it. Netflix Italian originals like The Law According to Lidia Poët are some of the underrated gems. While The Crown still has its hold strong, the OTT giant has seemingly released a new historical drama from the lands of Italy. This show is a Netflix Italy original titled The Leopard. It was released on Netflix on March 5, and there is seemingly less chatter for a show of this caliber.

What Is The Story Of Netflix’s The Leopard?

Netflix‘s The Leopard is adapted from a novel by Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa. The novel was published in 1958, two years after the author’s demise. It is based on the Sicilian high society in the 1860s, which tells the story of the Prince of Salina and his family during the reunification of Italy, also known as Risorgimento.

The Prince has to make firm decisions as the aristocracy is challenged owing to the unification. The drama has it all: grand architecture, stunning costumes, appealing visuals, and a masterful narration.

Kim Rossi Stuart plays Don Fabrizio Corbera, the Prince of Salina. Astrid Meloni is Maria Stella, the Princess of Salina. Other pivotal casts of the show consist of Deva Cassel as Angelica Sedara, Saul Nanni as Tancredi Falconeri, Benedetta Porcaroli as Concetta Corbera, Paolo Calabresi as padre Pirrone, Francesco Colella as Don Calogero Sedara and Corrado Invernizzi as Chevalley.

This six-episode drama is the second adaptation of the novel. The first adaptation was a 1963 film of the same name directed by Luchino Visconti. The movie starred Burt Lancaster, Claudia Cardinale, and Alain Delon in the main roles. It went on to win the Palme d’Or at the 1963 Cannes Film Festival, and in 2008, it was included in the Italian Ministry of Cultural Heritage’s “100 Italian films to be saved” archive.

