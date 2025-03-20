Netflix has dropped a relentless, action-packed thriller that is sending shockwaves through audiences and has drawn comparisons to the raw intensity of John Wick and the stylized violence of a Quentin Tarantino masterpiece. The latest addition to the streaming platform’s ever-expanding library is Sisu, a Finnish war epic that stormed onto the scene in 2023.

A Finnish War Epic With A Deadly Twist

The show, transporting viewers to the waning days of World War II, follows a solitary gold prospector navigating the desolate landscapes of northern Finland. His quiet existence takes a brutal turn when a retreating Nazi battalion crosses his path and seizes his hard-earned treasure, but what they fail to realize is that they’ve just ignited a battle with a man who’s far deadlier than he appears.

From Limited Theatres to Global Streaming Success

Despite a limited theatrical run, Sisu left an unforgettable mark, racking up an impressive 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, Netflix subscribers who missed out in cinemas can finally experience the carnage firsthand. Besides, this arrival comes when anticipation is brewing for a rumored sequel, hinting at more unrelenting action in the future.

Tarantino Meets John Wick? Experts Weigh In

Critics and fans alike have hailed the film’s sheer brutality, with some likening its over-the-top violence to Tarantino’s signature style. One critic boldly stated, “This is what would happen if Quentin Tarantino had ever directed a Clint Eastwood western.”

Another viewer commented, “Sisu knows what it is and doesn’t try to pretend to be anything else: an adrenaline-packed, violent action film served up with plenty of self-aware campiness. Jorma Tommila’s portrayal of Aatami Korpi, the hero who fights Nazis, is a crowd-pleasing blitz.”

Adding to the hype, Sisu shares DNA with John Wick, coming from the same studio. Its trailer even played before John Wick 4. It’s no surprise that fans of adrenaline-fueled action are drawing comparisons between the two.

One stated, “In the same vein as Taken, Nobody and the John Wick franchise, Sisu is another addition to the ‘Old man with a certain set of skills’ genre. Except this time it’s set at the end of WWII and the bad guys are Nazis. As expected from this kind of film, the plot is simple and the action is gloriously brutal.”

Another gushed, “I just watched this a couple of days ago too after it had been on my list quite a while. I loved it, thought it had notes of Tarantino in it too.”

I just watched this a couple of days ago too after it had been on my list quite a while. I loved it, thought it had notes of Tarantino in it too. — Rugby187 Gaming 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇺🇦 🇵🇸 (@Rugby187Gaming) March 20, 2025

Someone else praised, “Why has it taken me so long to get round to watching “Sisu”??? What a fcuking film… It’s like a Finnish “John Wick” in WW2 versus the Nazi’s! Highly recommended if like that sort of film with varying ways of death (unless don’t like seeing animals explode)”

Why has it taken me so long to get round to watching “Sisu”??? What a fcuking film🤣🤣 It’s like a Finnish “John Wick” in WW2 versus the Nazi’s! Highly recommended if like that sort of film with varying ways of death (unless don’t like seeing animals explode🫣) — THE Rev. Quantum Bigfoot ♿️ #FLTG OG Anti-RGB OAP (@TheLimpingMerc) March 20, 2025

Check out the trailer of Sisu below:

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Scarlett Johansson Nearly ‘Fainted’ After Colin Jost’s Vulgar SNL Joke: “I Just Can’t Believe That…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News