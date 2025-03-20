Marrying a comedian comes with the territory where you laugh, roll your eyes, and occasionally find yourself at the sharp end of a joke that lands just a little too well. But even then, you don’t expect to be roasted on live television in front of millions. Scarlett Johansson, however, got exactly that treatment when her husband, Colin Jost, threw a curveball during a Saturday Night Live skit. To the actress, it wasn’t just any joke but a full-on, jaw-dropping, “Did he really just say that?” moment.

Scarlett Johansson’s Unwanted SNL Spotlight

It all went down on the Christmas episode of SNL during the ever-unpredictable “Weekend Update” segment. Jost and his co-host, Michael Che, were tackling a round of blind joke reads, lines they hadn’t seen before, and were forced to deliver them live on air.

Jost’s reaction said it all! As soon as the Black Widow star’s name popped up on the teleprompter, his face screamed regret, but he still knew that the show must go on. “I want to dedicate this next joke to my boo, Scarlett Johansson,” he began. Meanwhile, backstage, Scarlett Johansson was already in full oh-no-what-now mode, visibly recoiling as the camera zoomed in on her reaction.