For nearly a decade, Scarlett Johansson was the leading lady of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, bringing Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, to life. Introduced in Iron Man 2 (2010), she quickly became an integral part of the Avengers, and played a huge role in shaping the franchise. However, her journey came to a tragic end in Avengers: Endgame (2019), where Natasha sacrificed herself to retrieve the Soul Stone, ensuring her team’s victory against Thanos. While she made a brief return in 2021’s Black Widow, her story was believed to have reached its final chapter.

Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr., who also met his end as Tony Stark in Endgame, is set to return, but not as Iron Man. Instead, he is rumored to be playing Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. With Marvel delving deep into the multiverse, speculation is running wild about which past characters could make a comeback. Given RDJ’s return in a different role, could Johansson also find her way back into the MCU? The actress has now addressed the rumors.

Scarlett Johansson requests the fans to just let it go

With Avengers: Doomsday set to kick off Phase 6 in 2026, excitement is at an all-time high regarding which familiar faces might return to the MCU. In a recent interview with InStyle, Scarlett Johansson was directly asked whether Black Widow could make a comeback. Her response was clear and definitive: “Natasha is dead. She is dead. She’s dead. Okay? They just don’t want to believe it. They’re like, ‘But she could come back!’ Look, I think the balance of the entire universe is held in her hand. We’re going to have to let it go. She saved the world. Let her have her hero moment.”

Her words leave little room for doubt, at least when it comes to Earth-616’s Natasha Romanoff. Unlike Robert Downey Jr., who is reportedly returning in a brand-new role, Johansson firmly believes that her version of Black Widow has completed her journey. However, her comments also leave a small door open. She does not outright dismiss the idea of returning as a variant from another timeline or universe.

With the expansion of the Multiverse Saga, Marvel has infinite possibilities for reintroducing past characters in different ways. RDJ’s rumored casting as Doctor Doom is proof that no actor is entirely out of the equation. Given Johansson’s history with the franchise and her enduring popularity among fans, it wouldn’t be surprising if Marvel eventually finds a way to bring her back – whether as a new Black Widow or an entirely different character. But for now, ScarJo has seemingly shut these doors.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Hollywood Exodus: A-Listers Scramble To Escape As Diddy’s Trial Threatens To Expose Secrets

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News