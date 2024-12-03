In Avengers: Infinity War, eagle-eyed fans noticed a nasty trio of slash marks running down the side of the Mad Titan’s purple mug. The peculiar detail sparked a fan frenzy. The big question? Did Wolverine leave his clawed signature on Thanos before their universes collide?

Let’s rewind to 2018 when Infinity War dropped teasers and broke the internet. A TV spot gave fans a close-up of Thanos’ face, highlighting the triple scar. Naturally, Twitter lit up with theories, with some pointing straight to the Adamantium-laced mutant. After all, who else leaves claw marks that perfect?

Sure, more grounded fans speculated the scar might have come from Black Panther’s vibranium claws or Captain America’s shield. But come on, Wolverine’s got that kind of energy—the kind that says, “Yeah, I fought a cosmic overlord, what about it?”

This theory gained traction after Disney acquired Fox in December 2017, officially bringing the X-Men home to Marvel Studios. With the legal green light, Wolverine’s entry into the MCU became less of a dream and more of a certainty. Fans clung to the hope that this scar was an Easter egg—a breadcrumb for the eventual mutant takeover of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The timing wasn’t so crazy either. Marvel has a history of retroactive connections. Remember when Spider-Man was revealed as the little kid in Iron Man 2? If Peter Parker could be retconned into the MCU, why not Logan’s claws on Thanos’ face?

Of course, Wolverine didn’t officially slash his way into the MCU until the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine. That leaves Thanos’ scar as a mystery. Was it just an incredible design detail? Or did it hint at a hidden clash between the Mad Titan and the grizzled mutant in some multiversal brawl we’ve yet to see?

Some fans even entertained the idea that Thanos visited Fox’s X-Men universe before wreaking havoc in the MCU. Imagine him tangling with Wolverine in a parallel dimension—claws, gauntlets, and sass flying everywhere.

While the scar remains unexplained, one thing is clear: Marvel knows how to keep fans speculating. Whether it’s a backdoor crossover or just a wild theory, the idea of Wolverine throwing hands (and claws) with Thanos is chef’s kiss fan service. And who knows? With the multiverse in full swing, this theory might claw into canon someday.

Until then, Marvel fans can keep dreaming—and maybe sharpening their claws for the next big reveal.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Sean Diddy Combs’ 3rd Bail Denial Left Former Playboy Model Precious Muir Emotional: “I Cried Tears Of Joy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News