The heavyweight champ Mike Tyson, who once knocked out grown men in seconds, says psilocybin turned him from a self-destructive trainwreck into someone who finally feels at peace.

“Everyone thought I was crazy—I bit this guy’s ear off!” Tyson quipped, throwing back to his wild 1997 brawl with Evander Holyfield. “Once I got introduced to the shrooms… my whole life changed.”

At his peak, Tyson was untouchable in the ring. But behind the curtain? He was fighting a far scarier opponent—himself. The voice in his head was brutal, pushing him to the brink of suicide. Enter psychedelics. Tyson didn’t just dabble; he dove in. And the shift was immediate. “To think where I was—almost suicidal—to this now,” he said. “Isn’t life a trip, man?”

His newfound clarity also powered a comeback. At 55, Tyson looked sharp in a 2021 exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr., showing the world that Iron Mike still had it.

Tyson’s not the only athlete who found a lifeline in psychedelics. Meet former NHL enforcer Daniel “Car Bomb” Carcillo, who lived up to his nickname with 164 fights and seven concussions. His brain? Yeah, it was a ticking time bomb.

“I was a mess,” he confessed. Then came psilocybin, and boom—everything changed. “I’m cured—100%,” Carcillo said. No anxiety, no depression, no sleepless nights. The turnaround was so game-changing he founded Wesana Health, a company laser-focused on psychedelics for traumatic brain injuries.

For Tyson, this wasn’t just personal; it was global. “I believe this is good for the world,” he said, explaining why he partnered with Wesana. His pitch? Psychedelics could make the world a kinder place.

“If you put ten people in a room who don’t like each other and give them psychedelics, they’ll be taking pictures together,” Tyson said. “Give them liquor, and they’ll be shooting everybody. That’s real talk.”

Wesana’s team isn’t playing small. They’ve teamed up with the World Boxing Council to study how psilocybin can protect fighters’ brains. Tyson, Carcillo, and their squad are betting on an FDA-approved future for this “magic medicine.”

For a guy whose life once looked like a live-action disaster movie, Tyson’s journey proves that even the wildest stories can have a plot twist. From knocking out opponents to knocking out his inner demons, Tyson’s second act is all about healing, hope, and, yes, shrooms.

Mainly because magic mushrooms can save Iron Mike; they are magic.

