A former Playboy model who once attended Sean Diddy Combs’ parties revealed that hearing his third bail denial brought a wave of old emotions rushing back. “I cried tears of joy, all of the emotions that I felt in past just came flooding back, finally our voices are being heard,” confessed Precious Muir.

She added, “So thankful for this outcome, it’s like a sense of relief. It would have made me feel extremely uneasy to know that he wasn’t behind bars.” Combs is currently in his prison cell at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center while awaiting a federal trial.

The disgraced media mogul was arrested in September on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Despite the overwhelming accusations, he has maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty in court.

Precious Muir Says Sean Diddy Combs Does Not Deserve ‘Special Treatment’

Muir went on to state that if one were to consider his name alone and recall his alleged crimes over the years, alongside the mountain of accusations brought against him while in prison, no other perpetrator would be granted bail.

She also suggested that if Combs had been granted bail, his alleged victims might have been too “fearful in speaking out against him.” The Playboy model also noted that he did not deserve special treatment. Muir said she has “found some hope again in the American Justice System” following the decision.

Sean Diddy Combs’ Latest Bail Request Was Denied

Prosecutors recently accused Diddy of witness tampering. US Attorney Damian Williams and his legal team sent a letter following the rapper’s latest bail request. According to The Mirror, it said, “The bail package presented by the defendant does not come close to ensuring the safety of the community, including from the defendant’s ongoing efforts to obstruct this case, nor does it adequately protect from risk of flight. For all of these reasons, the defendant’s renewed application for bail must be denied.”

The prosecution claimed in the letter Diddy‘s “obstructive acts” have shown a “persistent, brazen effort to improperly interfere with this criminal case.” They provided examples of the rapper’s alleged obstruction, including using “multiple unauthorized means of communications” while in jail. “Even after defense counsel represented that the defendant had stopped using ContactMeASAP, he has continued to use the ContactMeASAP account of at least one other inmate, sending messages to a family member as recently as November 24, 2024,” Williams wrote.

Sean Diddy Combs Tried to Contact Multiple Witnesses While in Jail

The US Attorney claimed that while at the MDC, Combs had directed family members and third parties to contact potential victims and witnesses. The letter accused him of using “unauthorized means of communication” and “coded language” to give these instructions.

In his decision to deny bail, Judge Arun Subramanian said, “The Court finds that the government has shown by clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of the community.”

