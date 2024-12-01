It seems that Sean Diddy Combs may have embraced the lawsuit mantra quite seriously in his life, as despite being behind bars for his miserable heap of crimes, he can stay relevant after being named in yet another lawsuit.

Sean Diddy Combs Faces a $10 Million Lawsuit

New reports suggest the disgraced rapper reportedly dangled a woman over a balcony at then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura’s home in 2016.

Earlier this week, former clothing designer Bryana “Bana” Bongolan accused Diddy of sexual battery and false imprisonment, among other claims, in a lawsuit filed in LA Superior Court.

Bongolan alleged that the Bad Boy Records founder came over late one night and inappropriately began to touch her while she was staying at Ventura’s apartment at the time of the alleged incident.

When Bongolan tried to reject his advances, she claims Combs held her over a 17-story-high balcony before pulling her back up and then physically assaulting her by slamming her into the patio furniture.

Bongolan is now seeking $10 million in compensation from the music mogul.

Attorney James R. Nikraftar, representing law firm Miller Barondess, submitted Bongolan’s lawsuit against Combs.

“On or about September 26, 2016, Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs s*xually battered Ms. Bryana “Bana” Bongolan, dangled her off of a 17-story-high balcony, and then slammed her into the patio furniture on the balcony,” the detailed 17-page complaint alleged.

The complaint labeled Combs’ alleged actions as “outrageous and abhorrent,” asserting that the assault “violated Ms. Bongolan’s fundamental dignity, bodily autonomy, and sense of safety.”

Sean Diddy Combs Had a Past of Threatening Bryana “Bana” Bongolan

The legal document also states that Combs had a past of making threats, using violence, and intimidating Bongolan during their interactions. It is alleged that Combs referred to himself as the “motherf***ing devil” and threatened her life.

The complaint further stated, “The only purpose of dangling someone over a balcony is to actually kill them or to intentionally terrorize them and rob them of any concept of dominion over their own bodily autonomy and safety. It should be no surprise that is exactly what happened to Ms. Bongolan.”

Sean Diddy Combs Termed the Allegations ‘Baseless’

“Mr. Combs firmly denies these serious allegations and remains confident they will ultimately be proven baseless,” Combs’ team said in a statement, per Page Six. “He has unwavering faith in the facts and in the fairness of the judicial process. In court, the truth will come to light, demonstrating that the claims against Mr. Combs are without merit.”

