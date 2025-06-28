Netflix brings back memories of the hit series Assassination Classroom, which Studio Hibari released about 10 years ago. That anime ran for two seasons with forty-seven episodes and still wins hearts today. Thanks to the same talented studio, something new and exciting is on the way.

Studio Hibari is now behind the upcoming anime adaptation of Tougen Anki, which was announced back in May 2024. This fresh series is all set to stream on Netflix from Friday, July 11, 2025, adding another thrilling title to next month’s lineup.

Tougen Anki Brings Popular Manga To Life

According to Collider, Tougen Anki is a weekly Japanese anime based on Yura Urushibara’s manga Tougen Anki: Legend of the Cursed Blood. The show won’t be limited to Netflix alone, as Crunchyroll and Prime Video in the US will also carry it. Interestingly, Netflix Japan will skip the series, leaving local fans to look elsewhere for streaming.

Creative Team Behind Tougen Anki Revealed

The production came together quickly, with the anime getting greenlit only a year ago. Ato Nonaka leads the direction, with Hiroyuki Hashimoto as assistant director. Yukie Sugawara writes the scripts and handles series composition.

Ryoko Amisaki crafted the character designs, Scott MacDonald took charge of art direction, Kohta Yamamoto composed the music, and Pony Canyon produced the soundtrack. Viewers will hear “Overnight” by The Oral Cigarettes as the opening song and “What is Justice?” by Band-Maid as the ending theme.

Tougen Anki Story Explained

Tougen Anki’s story revolves around a centuries-old conflict. On one side are the fierce Oni, careless and brimming with power. On the other side, the Momotarou, who are sworn protectors of humanity. These bloodlines have passed through generations, with the Oni once hiding from the world to keep their rage in check.

However, peace fell apart after a surprise attack from Momotaro, starting an endless feud that led to the formation of the Momotaro Agency and the Oni Agency. Everything changes for Shiki Ichinose when he is attacked by Momotaro and learns the truth about his Oni heritage.

This discovery throws him into a journey to face the power within his blood and meet the Oni that lies dormant inside him. With only a few weeks until its debut, Tougen Anki is shaping up to be a must-watch addition to Netflix this July.

