In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Selena Gomez dropped a bombshell tactic she uses when casting directors are ready to shut her down before she even gets a chance. “We don’t tell them it’s me auditioning, so they just have to accept me auditioning.” Yep, you read that right—Selena Gomez, the queen of Disney to Emmy nominee, sometimes plays low-key to get in the room. Talk about going undercover.

It turns out that casting directors can be judgmental. .omez admitted that when they know she wants a role, they’ll tell her she’s either too young or unsuitable for it—before she even gets to read for the part. But I don’t think she’s salty about it. “It just means I’m going to continue to do things that are hopefully compelling and different,” she said. And trust, she’s got her eyes on the prize.

Her secret weapon? Sneaking in a tape without revealing it’s her or getting her managers to drop a name on the down-low. “We have a client who’ll have a read,” they’ll say, and bam, they get a foot in the door. This tactic worked wonders when she went in for The Fundamentals of Caring (the one with Paul Rudd). Gomez thought she bombed the audition as soon as she walked in but asked if she could read the lines anyway. Cut to: she lands the role of Dot, the hitchhiker with some serious heart. “You kind of have to do the dance,” she joked.

Gomez’s breakout role as Alex Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place still haunts her with typecasting. Hollywood loves to label her as the “soft-spoken underdog,” and it’s a harsh label to shake. But Gomez isn’t having it. “I have goals of wanting to work with specific people… and so whenever those opportunities arise, I’ll put myself in that room, no matter what it takes,” she said. It sounds like she’s no longer settling for being the go-to girl for the sweet, quiet roles.

And let’s talk about what she’s doing now. Gomez is crushing it. She just snagged an Emmy nomination for her role in Only Murders in the Building—yes, you read that right, an Emmy nomination for podcasting and crime-solving. She’s also heating awards season for her role as the wife of a cartel kingpin in Emilia Pérez.

“I’ve been very strategic and trying my hardest to pick projects that are going to be compelling,” she said, clearly doing it right. From the Wizards days to Spring Breakers to award-winning performances, Selena is officially in her own lane. If her audition tricks and career choices are any indication, Gomez is proving that she’s got more than enough in the tank to keep the Hollywood game on lock—no callbacks needed.

