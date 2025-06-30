Fans of the iconic Hera Pheri trio have a reason to cheer as Paresh Rawal has confirmed he’s back on board for the third part of the franchise. Earlier this year, the actor walked out of Hera Pheri 3, and this exit sent shockwaves throughout Bollywood, but the iconic Baburao is officially returning, putting all controversy behind him.

Why Did Paresh Rawal Leave Hera Pheri 3?

It all started when Rawal abruptly declared he was quitting the project, citing that the production was in disarray and without a final script. Despite assuring that there were no creative differences with Priyadarshan directing, or co-stars Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty, fans were devastated.

The situation turned even more aggressive when Akshay Kumar‘s production company allegedly filed a ₹25 crore damages suit against Rawal for walking out, claiming it led to losses and held up the project. The senior actor’s lawyers then retaliated by returning the ₹11 lakh advance with interest, attempting to resolve the matter.

Even with these conflicts, Akshay defended Rawal publicly and pushed back at trolls who had called him “foolish,” reminding everyone of their 30-plus years of friendship. Akshay explained that he greatly respected Rawal and did not wish to have negativity aimed at him, during a press meet of Housefull 5, via DNA India News.

Paresh Rawal Confirms His Return

Paresh Rawal addressed the controversy in a recent chat on The Himanshu Mehta Show. He insisted there was no personal conflict and that his only concern was about doing justice to the audience’s love. He explained, “No, there is no controversy. What happens is that when something is loved by so many people, we have to be extra careful. It is our responsibility to the audience. The audience loves you so much, you can’t take things for granted. You have to give them your best through hard work.”

He added that after talking things through, “It is all resolved now”, and he is happy to be back with Akshay and Suniel, whom he has known for decades. Rawal also pointed out that sometimes creative teams just need time to iron out details before starting.

With the shooting now expected to kick off in January next year, fans can look forward to the unstoppable madness of Baburao, Raju, and Shyam once again lighting up the big screen. As Rawal summed it up perfectly, “It is all resolved now.”

