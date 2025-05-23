Amid the ongoing controversy and adjoining rumors surrounding Paresh Rawal’s exit from Hera Pheri 3, a source close to the veteran actor clarified that he did not shoot for the upcoming comedy sequel. The statement came after a lawyer representing Akshay Kumar’s production house, Cape of Good Films, accused Rawal of “unprofessional behavior” for exiting the project.

The lawyer also claimed that Rawal received a legal notice over his decision to walk out of the movie. Additionally, they alleged that approximately three and a half minutes of Hera Pheri 3 had already been shot. However, a source close to Paresh Rawal has now disputed the claims.

What Did Paresh Rawal’s Close Source Say About The Hera Pheri 3 Controversy?

In the wake of the allegations made by the lawyer of Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, a source close to Rawal said, “Calling someone like Paresh Rawal, a stalwart with four decades of iconic work, ‘unprofessional’ is not just unfair, it’s laughable. Let’s be clear: the film hadn’t even started. There was a promo shoot, not a film schedule. The real shoot is planned for sometime next year. So, the idea that he ‘walked out’ is just the worst theatrical imagination at best.”

The source added, “He exited long before the tent was even pitched, before the lights, camera, and chaos of the circus rolled into town. Paresh Rawal is someone who has built his career one role at a time—not on headlines, but on honesty, discipline, and sheer craft. He doesn’t need the noise, and certainly doesn’t thrive on it.”

When Did Paresh Rawal Announce His Exit From Hera Pheri 3?

Earlier this month, viral rumors about Paresh Rawal’s departure from the highly anticipated comedy sequel Hera Pheri 3 started making the rounds online. On May 18, the actor officially took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce his exit from the film. However, he also clarified that, contrary to speculation, he did not depart the project due to creative issues.

“I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I reiterate that there are no creative disagreements with the filmmaker. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director,” Rawal wrote on X.

I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER . I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director. — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 18, 2025

Did Akshay Kumar’s Cape Of Good Films Sue Paresh Rawal?

Following Rawal’s departure from Hera Pheri 3, Akshay Kumar’s production company, Cape of Good Films, filed a lawsuit against the former seeking 25 crore in damages. The production house also released an official statement outlining the legal grounds for the suit. According to the statement, Paresh Rawal allegedly received a signing amount of 11 lakh and never expressed any concerns or disappointment during the initial phase of filming.

After the lawsuit, Rawal appeared in an interview and claimed that he had already informed Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Priyadarshan about his decision to exit the movie. However, in separate interviews, both Suniel Shetty and Priyadarshan alleged that they were unaware of Rawal’s departure.

Paresh Rawal portrayed Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in the first two Hera Pheri films, both directed by Priyadarshan, who is also directing the upcoming third installment. As the situation continues to complicate, what lies ahead for Hera Pheri 3 and Rawal’s role in the threequel remains to be seen.

