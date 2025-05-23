The buzz around Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR’s War 2, the sixth movie in YRF’s Spy Universe, is at an all-time high, especially after the teaser release earlier this week. Days after the teaser sent fans into a frenzy, director Ayan Mukerji took to social media to share an emotional and heartfelt note, in his first official statement about the film.

His statement offered fans a glimpse into his journey with the much-awaited action spectacle. Continue scrolling to know what the filmmaker said in his heartwarming message!

What Did Director Ayan Mukerji Say About War 2?

In the wake of the War 2 teaser release, Ayan Mukerji shared a post about the film on social media, alongside photos with Jr. NTR, Kiara Advani, and Hrithik Roshan from the set. He captioned his post “EXCITING TIMES” and wrote, “With the Release of our Movie’s Teaser a few days ago, and 12 weeks to go before our Big Beautiful Movie hits Theatres, feels like the right time for me to share some thoughts…”

He continued, “While our movie has so much to offer our audiences with its big-screen spectacle energy, today I want to draw attention to what inspires Me most about War 2… That the Core of this movie is a very powerful and dramatic Story – which really surprised me the first time I heard its script, and has been extremely exciting (and challenging) for me to bring to life!”

Speaking about the overwhelming fan response, Ayan added, “And so, as we receive all this love and conversation for our first look of the film, I am longing for everyone to experience the actual journey of this movie’s story – which I believe to be, a new and deeper dive into the spy universe genre!”

Ayan Mukerji Showers Love On The War 2 Team

The filmmaker continued his post by offering gratitude to the team behind War 2. “But since this is not the time to give it all away :) and since this is actually the first time I’m saying anything officially about directing War 2, I just want to put out some love for the amazing team I have had the privilege of collaborating with on this movie,” he wrote.

“With a special mention here to my lovely Kiara who is a ray of sunshine in the movie and a dear friend in my life today… But especially – the 3 Key Forces who set the foundation for me to build this ambitious movie on!” Ayan continued.

“The Absolutely Amazing Leadership of Mr Aditya Chopra – from whom I have learnt so much over the last two years – And who gave me this incredible opportunity to collaborate with the once-in-a-lifetime duo of – Mr. Hrithik Roshan and NTR!” he added.

Lastly, Ayan shared his excitement for the movie’s release, writing, “I cannot wait for our audiences to experience the magical work that these two Giants have created in War 2 … not just with their mega movie-star energy but with the drama and depth that they have brought to their characters!”

“So much more to share in the days to come, but for now, just putting out a whole lot of Gratitude for our Teaser Drop… and sharing a whole lot of Excited Energy for our audiences to discover so much War 2 Magic in the days ahead ! 14th August, 2025 (my birthday eve) – Here we Come!” he concluded (sic).

Check out his post:

When Is War 2 Releasing In Theatres?

Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 brings together two of the biggest icons of Indian cinema, Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. It also stars Kiara Advani as the female lead. The movie will be released on August 14, 2025, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

