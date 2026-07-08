Alpha Worldwide Box Office Day 5 Update! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor led Alpha is inching closer to a major milestone at the worldwide box office. YRF’s female spy-action thriller needs just 7.13 crore more to beat Mardaani 3 and enter the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 globally. Scroll below for the day 5 update!

How much has it earned worldwide?

According to estimates, Alpha has collected 69.99 crore gross worldwide in 5 days. This includes 42.9 crore net, which is about 50.63 crore gross from the domestic circuit. The remaining 19.36 crore gross comes from the international markets.

As one would have guessed, the performance is nowhere near that of the other films in the YRF spy universe. The lowest-grossing film is Hrithik Roshan’s War 2, which collected 371.26 crore gross in its lifetime. But Alia Bhatt’s film will stay far, far from it in its global lifetime.

Set to beat Mardaani 3 worldwide!

The next target for Alpha would be to cross the 75 crore mark. Post that, it will compete against Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 worldwide. It is only 7.13 crore away from achieving the milestone. But starting Friday, Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4 will pose a strong competition, making the journey more challenging.

Take a look at the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2026 globally:

Dhurandhar 2 – 1850.85 crore Border 2 – 485.3 crore Bhooth Bangla – 292.64 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 173.78 crore Cocktail 2 – 163.09 crore O’Romeo – 123.1 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – 87.78 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga – 87.46 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do – 77.81 crore Mardaani 3 – 77.12 crore

Alpha Worldwide Box Office Day 5 Summary

India net: 42.9 crore

India gross: 50.63 crore

Overseas gross: 19.36 crore

Worldwide gross: 69.99 crore

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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