Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 12 Update!( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Suniel Shetty, and the team are in for a big celebration! Their action-adventure comedy, Welcome To The Jungle, has recovered over 99% of its reported budget. Bollywood is all set to deliver its 6th box office success in 2026 today. Scroll below for a detailed day 12 report!

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 12

According to estimates, Welcome To The Jungle earned 3.33 crore on day 12. It witnessed an 11.74% jump on the second discounted Tuesday. The screens have now been divided with Alpha, Main Vaapas Aaunga, Haunted 3D – Echoes Of The Past, and Cocktail 2. Despite the obstacles, Ahmed Khan’s directorial is among the leading choices of cine-goers.

The total earnings now stand at 124.83 crore net after 12 days. There’s another reason to celebrate. Welcome To The Jungle has entered the top 100 Hindi grossers of all time at the Indian box office. It has replaced Raazi (123.17 crore) to capture the last spot. The next target is to beat Kaabil (126.58 crore).

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 95.21 crore

Day 8: 4.95 crore

Day 9: 7.92 crore

Day 10: 10.44 crore

Day 11: 2.98 crore

Day 12: 3.33 crore

Total: 124.83 crore

Bollywood’s sixth success in 2026

Paresh Rawal co-starrer is made on a budget of 125 crore. The makers have recovered 99.86% of the reported investments. Today, the film will officially gain the success verdict.

With that, Akshay Kumar will deliver his second consecutive success in 2026, after Bhooth Bangla. The action adventure comedy will also mark Bollywood’s 6th success this year, after Border 2, The Kerala Story 2, Dhurandhar 2, Bhooth Bangla, and Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 12 Summary

Budget: 125 crore

India net: 124.83 crore

Budget recovery: 99.86%

India gross: 147.29 crore

Check out the top 100 Hindi grossers of all time here.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 25: Drops Below 1 Crore, But Set To Overtake Pati Patni Aur Woh Do!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News