Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past Box Office (Closing Collection)( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past, starring Mimoh Chakraborty, Chetna Pande, Shruti Prakash, and others, has concluded its Indian box office run on a decent note. Released in theaters on June 12, the film performed decently given its controlled budget and emerged a success in no time. However, it couldn’t make it big and wrapped up its domestic run with a collection of less than 20 crore net. Keep reading for a detailed closing report!

The sequel to 2011’s Haunted 3D opened to mostly negative reviews from critics and, among audiences, had poor word of mouth. In its opening week, it benefited from the goodwill of the first film and social media hype. Later, with word of mouth coming into play, it completely lost the momentum. Thanks to its tight cost, it became a success story.

How much did Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past earn at the Indian box office?

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of Past opened at 2.5 crore and, over its lifetime, multiplied its opening-day collection by 7.5 times. As per the closing collection update, the film wrapped up its run at 18.7 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 22.06 crore gross. While the number is decent, it’s lower than the first installment. For those who don’t know, Haunted 3D earned 26.39 crore net in its lifetime run.

Budget and box office verdict

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past was reportedly made on a budget of 15 crore. Against this cost, it did a business of 18.7 crore net. So, the film recorded a return on investment (ROI) of 3.7 crore, which equals 24.66% returns. According to Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 15 crore

India net collection – 18.7 crore

ROI – 3.7 crore

ROI% – 24.66%

Verdict – Plus

More about the film

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past is directed by Vikram Bhatt and produced by Anand Pandit and Rakesh Juneja. It is co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Rahul V Dubey, Dilip S. Jaiswal, Sanjay Ramesh Singh, and Manish Bhushan Mishra. It also stars Praneet Bhatt and Hemant Pandey.

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past.

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